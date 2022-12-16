Credit: Dmitry Demidovich Shutterstock

The four-day workweek has been one of the most important trends in the future of work in 2022, and it will continue to be critical in 2023. The UK trial of the four-day week—which ran from June to December 6—has given this model incredible momentum, with 70 companies and 3,300 employees signing up for the trial. Results are due in February 2023, but 95% of the companies surveyed at the middle point of the trial in September anticipated that productivity had either stayed the same or improved since the adoption of this model.

Results of the US and Ireland pilot programs are already available and depict an extremely positive picture, with none of the 27 participating companies planning to return to their former five-day routine. 97% of the 495 employees who responded said they wanted to continue with a four-day week.

2023 will be the year when several other pilot schemes become available in other countries and researchers will be able to assess more broadly the impact of the four-day week on not only productivity and wellbeing but also on the environment and gender equality.

What are the pros of a four-day workweek?

The four-day week is based on a specific proposition: 100% of pay for 80% of the time in exchange for a commitment to maintaining 100% productivity. This model has already been trialed by governments and large companies like the UAE, Unilever , and Microsoft .

There are a number of advantages normally mentioned when talking about the adoption of a four-day week. Firstly, it is good for the planet because, if we work less, we do not travel as much. When Microsoft Japan trialed a four-days week in 2019, its electricity consumption fell by 23% according to data from the BBC.

Secondly, evidence suggests that it boosts productivity and well-being: in 2021 the UAE moved its public sector workers to a 4.5-day week, and at that time 70% of employees reported that they were working more efficiently. It could also save lives and money as it reduces overworking, which can be particularly expensive to societies dealing with massive mental health crises and chronic diseases.

Finally, the four-day workweek gives people more control over their lives. In today’s constrained labor market, employee satisfaction is more of a priority, as employees will prefer to join organizations that provide greater flexibility and choice.

What about the cons?

There are also a number of possible negatives to the model. The first is that it does not suit all industries, as some sectors require a seven-day-a-week presence, which could make a short working week unfeasible. This is the case for people working in emergency services and public transport. In addition, it does not suit all workers as some employees prefer the structure of a five-day week, and some even like working overtime.

It also can increase costs in some cases. Some sectors, such as healthcare, require staff to work long shifts. Companies in these areas may have to pay more overtime or draft staff to deal with a shortage of workers.

Despite the challenges, calls for a four-day week in the wake of the Great Resignation of 2022 will only grow louder. Indeed, companies in the UK trial have already highlighted that the four-day workweek is a great way to address staff retention and recruitment when competitors are increasingly offering fully-remote work, as reported by The Financial Times.