Foxconn sees the AR market as a significant growth opportunity. Credit: AlmondYue/Shutterstock.

Contract electronics manufacturing major Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) has collaborated with semiconductor company Porotech to enter the augmented reality (AR) glasses market.

By integrating Porotech’s gallium nitride (GaN) technology with Foxconn’s vertically integrated services, the partnership aims to advance the production of micro-display chips and AR glasses.

AR glasses are wearable devices that enhance the user’s perception by overlaying digital information, images, or holograms onto the real world.

This is achieved through the use of cameras, sensors, and transparent displays.

The collaboration will focus on delivering “high-performance, high-brightness, compact, and lightweight” AR display solutions.

With the alliance, Foxconn aims to accelerate its expansion in AR and MicroLED technologies.

The company will establish a MicroLED wafer processing production line in Taichung, with mass production expected to commence in Q4 2025.

This facility aims to serve future mainstream global clients.

Foxconn sees the AR market as a significant growth opportunity.

The establishment of the new facility is anticipated to position Taiwan as a vital hub for AR glasses and MicroLED technologies, enhancing Foxconn’s competitive edge in these industries, the company said.

Foxconn S Business Group general manager Bob Chen said: “Following last year’s record-breaking brightness achievement in uLED, we are advancing our R&D outcomes toward mass production by partnering with Porotech this year.

“Together, we aim to lead a new era of MicroLED technology and deliver compact, high-performance solutions to the global market as soon as possible.”

Porotech CEO and founder Tongtong Zhu said: “Our collaboration with Foxconn in the MicroLED micro-display and augmented reality sectors has already shown promising results.

“This investment will further accelerate the mass production of MicroLEDs. We look forward to showcasing the exceptional outcomes of this partnership to the world soon.”

In June, Apple launched its Vision Pro AR smart glasses and Meta is developing an AR smart glass prototype called Hypernova, anticipated for release in 2025.