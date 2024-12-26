(From left to right) OKI representative director and CEO Takahiro Mori and FPT Software SEVP and FPT Japan CEO Do Van Khac. Credit: FPT and OKI/Business Wire.

Technology company FPT, through its subsidiary FPT Japan, has forged a partnership with OKI, a Japanese information technology company.

This collaboration involves FPT acquiring partial ownership of OKI’s two software development subsidiaries in China, aiming to enhance software development capabilities and expand global business operations.

Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Starting 1 April 2025, Oki Data Dalian and OKI Software Technology will be rebranded as FPT OKI Dalian Limited Liability Company and FPT OKI Changzhou Limited Liability Company, respectively.

FPT Japan will hold a 65% stake in these entities, while OKI will retain the remaining 35% stake.

This initiative aligns with OKI’s Medium-Term Business Plan 2025, focusing on global strategic partnerships.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The partnership aims to leverage FPT’s global reach and technological expertise alongside OKI’s industrial experience in social infrastructure.

It is expected to enable the provision of advanced software solutions, initially targeting Japan, China, and the ASEAN region.

The joint entities will focus on developing “innovative” business models powered by FPT’s artificial intelligence (AI)-driven ecosystem.

Additionally, the collaboration will include talent development, utilising FPT’s capabilities in AI, enterprise resource planning, automotive technology, and digital transformation.

This aims to cultivate a skilled workforce to drive joint initiatives and capitalise on emerging growth opportunities, FPT said.

FPT Software SEVP and FPT Japan CEO Do Van Khac said: “Our partnership with OKI reflects a shared commitment to leveraging technology as a catalyst for both business transformation and societal advancement. This collaboration also marks the start of FPT’s ongoing support for restarting overseas business as outlined in OKI’s Medium-Term Business Plan 2025, paving the way for impactful global expansion.

“By combining OKI’s deep market insights with FPT’s technological expertise and experience in delivering large-scale projects, we are well-positioned to deliver innovative solutions that address evolving market needs and enable companies across industries to achieve operational excellence and business agility.”

FPT employs 4,000 individuals across 17 offices in Japan and 15,000 professionals worldwide.

The company opened an office in Dalian, China, in March to extend support and provide digital solutions to regional and Japanese companies operating in the area.