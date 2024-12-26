Technology company FPT, through its subsidiary FPT Japan, has forged a partnership with OKI, a Japanese information technology company.
This collaboration involves FPT acquiring partial ownership of OKI’s two software development subsidiaries in China, aiming to enhance software development capabilities and expand global business operations.
Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.
Starting 1 April 2025, Oki Data Dalian and OKI Software Technology will be rebranded as FPT OKI Dalian Limited Liability Company and FPT OKI Changzhou Limited Liability Company, respectively.
FPT Japan will hold a 65% stake in these entities, while OKI will retain the remaining 35% stake.
This initiative aligns with OKI’s Medium-Term Business Plan 2025, focusing on global strategic partnerships.
The partnership aims to leverage FPT’s global reach and technological expertise alongside OKI’s industrial experience in social infrastructure.
It is expected to enable the provision of advanced software solutions, initially targeting Japan, China, and the ASEAN region.
The joint entities will focus on developing “innovative” business models powered by FPT’s artificial intelligence (AI)-driven ecosystem.
Additionally, the collaboration will include talent development, utilising FPT’s capabilities in AI, enterprise resource planning, automotive technology, and digital transformation.
This aims to cultivate a skilled workforce to drive joint initiatives and capitalise on emerging growth opportunities, FPT said.
FPT Software SEVP and FPT Japan CEO Do Van Khac said: “Our partnership with OKI reflects a shared commitment to leveraging technology as a catalyst for both business transformation and societal advancement. This collaboration also marks the start of FPT’s ongoing support for restarting overseas business as outlined in OKI’s Medium-Term Business Plan 2025, paving the way for impactful global expansion.
“By combining OKI’s deep market insights with FPT’s technological expertise and experience in delivering large-scale projects, we are well-positioned to deliver innovative solutions that address evolving market needs and enable companies across industries to achieve operational excellence and business agility.”
FPT employs 4,000 individuals across 17 offices in Japan and 15,000 professionals worldwide.
The company opened an office in Dalian, China, in March to extend support and provide digital solutions to regional and Japanese companies operating in the area.