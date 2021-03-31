Fixed broadband lines in Panama will increase from 551,000 in 2020 to 616,000 by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% supported by growth in FTTH and cable subscriptions on the back of ongoing efforts by operators like Cable Onda Panama in the expansion of FTTH broadband networks in the country. Moreover, fixed broadband penetration of population will increase from 12.8% in 2020 to 13.3% by 2025-end.

Cable lines will account for 68.8% share of the total fixed broadband lines by 2020-end and will remain the leading broadband technology through 2025. Fiber’s share of the total broadband lines will grow from 2.5% in 2020 to 7% by 2025, supported by the ongoing fiber network expansions and promotion of fiber broadband bundles with access to OTT services by operators.

To support connectivity development in the country, in March 2020, a subsidiary of Google, GU Holdings announced that the Federal Communications Commission accepted the application to change cable landing of the Curie submarine cable system. The submarine cable, which connects Los Angeles in the US and Valparaiso (Chile), will have a new landing point in Panama City. The Panama branch will have a design capacity of 18Tbps (out of the total design capacity of 72Tbps) and will be operational by the third quarter of 2021.

Furthermore, to support development FTTH/B in the country, Millicom (Cable Onda and Tigo Panama parent company) announced plans to invest $750 million through 2025 in Panama in fixed network infrastructure, data centers and mobile services. Claro Panama as well announced investments for $300 million in the country to enhance its FTTH/B coverage and LTE network during 2020-2023.