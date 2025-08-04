The project is expected to be completed by fiscal 2030. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

Fujitsu, a Japan-based digital services provider, has launched research and development (R&D) for a superconducting quantum computer with a capacity exceeding 10,000 qubits.

The project is expected to be completed by fiscal 2030.

According to Fujitsu, the system will feature 250 logical qubits. It will use the company’s STAR architecture, a design focused on early-stage fault tolerance.

This initiative seeks to advance practical applications of quantum computing, especially in fields such as materials science, said Fujitsu.

The company is part of the “Research and Development Project of the Enhanced Infrastructures for Post-5G Information and Communication Systems,” spearheaded by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

Fujitsu is collaborating with Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) and RIKEN to drive quantum industrialisation, with this phase concluding in fiscal 2027.

The future plans of Fujitsu include developing a 1,000 logical qubit machine in fiscal 2035, integrating both superconducting and diamond spin-based qubits. The integration aims to utilise multiple interconnected qubit chips.

Key technological focuses include high-precision qubit manufacturing, chip-to-chip interconnect technologies, cryogenic packaging solutions, and error correction decoding systems.

Fujitsu executive officer, corporate vice president, CTO, and system platform in charge Vivek Mahajan said: “Fujitsu is already recognised as a world leader in quantum computing across a broad spectrum, from software to hardware. This project, led by NEDO, will contribute significantly to Fujitsu’s goal of further developing a Made-in-Japan fault tolerant superconducting quantum computer.”

Fujitsu revealed that its collaboration with RIKEN at the RQC-Fujitsu Collaboration Center has already produced a 64-qubit system and a subsequent 256-qubit machine in April 2025.

Going beyond superconducting methods, Fujitsu said that it is exploring diamond spin-based qubits with Delft University of Technology and QuTech. This research uses light for connectivity in order to achieve highly precise qubit control.

In June 2025, Fujitsu announced a contract from RIKEN to design “FugakuNEXT,” a next-generation supercomputer incorporating advanced components from FUJITSU-MONAKA CPUs.

Expected to complete its design phase by February 2026, this project represents another significant step in integrating evolving computing technologies with existing systems, said Fujitsu.