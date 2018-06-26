Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

In the wake of the #OscarsSoWhite scandal the Academy has felt continued scrutiny.

At the time, the issue was with the lack of ethnic diversity in the Academy’s Oscar nominees. And while some course correction took place, the rise of #MeToo and #TimesUp meant the 2017 Oscars ceremony drew criticism for the tiny pool of female nominees.

Still, things are changing at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In 2016, the Academy invited 683 new members to help redress the balance of women and people of colour in the Academy. However, of these new members, a disproportionate number were white and male (89% and 73% respectively.)

One need look no further than the 2018 Oscar nominees to see changes beginning to happen. Jordan Peele’s Get Out, is one example, a psychological horror about race relations in America became only the sixth horror film ever nominated for Best Picture. Peele also became only the fifth non-white filmmaker to be nominated for Best Director.

In addition, Lady Bird‘s director Greta Gerwig became the fifth woman ever nominated for Best Director. As her film also marked her directorial debut, it was another huge upset to the Academy’s traditions.

Still, arguably the eventual list of winners at the 2018 Oscars was rather less diverse than the nominations promised.

A new round of Academy memberships:

When the Academy announced its plans to invite new members in 2016, it also committed to doubling the number of women and people of colour in its ranks by 2020.

As such, the Academy just shared a brand new list of filmmakers and stars who’ve been invited to join the Academy.

49% of the new members are female, boosting the Academy’s overall female membership to 31%. In 2015, that figure was just 25%. Nine branches invited more women than men too, these were: Actors, Casting Directors, Costume Designers, Documentary Makers, Executives, Film Editors, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists, Producers and Public Relations.

In addition, 38% of the new members are people of colour, boosting the overall POC membership to 16%. This means that the Academy has now achieved its goal of doubling the number of people of colour in its ranks. In 2015, just 8% of the Academy were people of colour.

The full list of new Academy members can be found below, divided by the branches of the Academy they’ve been invited to join.

Why does this matter?

Ultimately the new wave of Academy memberships matter because this group are the tastemakers for a new generation of film. Of course, any shifts in film taste will also have a ripple effect to other artistic practices.

The idea behind increasing the diversity of the Academy is to make the awarding body more closely reflect the audience. The hope is that this will bridge the disconnect between the Academy, which traditionally favours a certain kind of film, and the kind of films audiences and critics enjoy.

This should also encourage more diverse films to be made. Everyone knows that getting an Oscar nomination or win usually gives films a bit of an earnings bump. Many smaller, less blockbuster-y films rely on this bump to make them profitable. If filmmakers feel more confidence that they won’t be dismissed out of hand for creating films about subjects that the Academy traditionally scorns, we should see a wider variety of films available.

More diversity leads to more diversity. It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy and one which, if the Academy can play its cards right, could lead to a whole new, more inclusive age for Hollywood.

The full list of new Academy members 2018:

