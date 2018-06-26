In the wake of the #OscarsSoWhite scandal the Academy has felt continued scrutiny.
At the time, the issue was with the lack of ethnic diversity in the Academy’s Oscar nominees. And while some course correction took place, the rise of #MeToo and #TimesUp meant the 2017 Oscars ceremony drew criticism for the tiny pool of female nominees.
Still, things are changing at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In 2016, the Academy invited 683 new members to help redress the balance of women and people of colour in the Academy. However, of these new members, a disproportionate number were white and male (89% and 73% respectively.)
One need look no further than the 2018 Oscar nominees to see changes beginning to happen. Jordan Peele’s Get Out, is one example, a psychological horror about race relations in America became only the sixth horror film ever nominated for Best Picture. Peele also became only the fifth non-white filmmaker to be nominated for Best Director.
In addition, Lady Bird‘s director Greta Gerwig became the fifth woman ever nominated for Best Director. As her film also marked her directorial debut, it was another huge upset to the Academy’s traditions.
Still, arguably the eventual list of winners at the 2018 Oscars was rather less diverse than the nominations promised.
A new round of Academy memberships:
When the Academy announced its plans to invite new members in 2016, it also committed to doubling the number of women and people of colour in its ranks by 2020.
As such, the Academy just shared a brand new list of filmmakers and stars who’ve been invited to join the Academy.
49% of the new members are female, boosting the Academy’s overall female membership to 31%. In 2015, that figure was just 25%. Nine branches invited more women than men too, these were: Actors, Casting Directors, Costume Designers, Documentary Makers, Executives, Film Editors, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists, Producers and Public Relations.
In addition, 38% of the new members are people of colour, boosting the overall POC membership to 16%. This means that the Academy has now achieved its goal of doubling the number of people of colour in its ranks. In 2015, just 8% of the Academy were people of colour.
The full list of new Academy members can be found below, divided by the branches of the Academy they’ve been invited to join.
Why does this matter?
Ultimately the new wave of Academy memberships matter because this group are the tastemakers for a new generation of film. Of course, any shifts in film taste will also have a ripple effect to other artistic practices.
3 Things That Will Change the World Today
The idea behind increasing the diversity of the Academy is to make the awarding body more closely reflect the audience. The hope is that this will bridge the disconnect between the Academy, which traditionally favours a certain kind of film, and the kind of films audiences and critics enjoy.
This should also encourage more diverse films to be made. Everyone knows that getting an Oscar nomination or win usually gives films a bit of an earnings bump. Many smaller, less blockbuster-y films rely on this bump to make them profitable. If filmmakers feel more confidence that they won’t be dismissed out of hand for creating films about subjects that the Academy traditionally scorns, we should see a wider variety of films available.
More diversity leads to more diversity. It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy and one which, if the Academy can play its cards right, could lead to a whole new, more inclusive age for Hollywood.
The full list of new Academy members 2018:
Actors:
-
Hiam Abbass
-
Damián Akcázar
-
Naveen Andrews
-
Gemma Arterton
-
Zawe Ashton
-
Eileen Atkins
-
Hank Azaria
-
Doona Bae
-
Christine Baranski
-
Carlos Bardem
-
Irene Bedard
-
Bill Bellamy
-
Haley Bennett
-
Tammy Blanchard
-
Sofia Boutella
-
Diana Bracho
-
Alice Braga
-
Andre Braugher
-
Abigail Breslin
-
Alison Brie
-
Joy Bryant
-
Hannibal Buress
-
Vanessa Bell Calloway
-
Javier Cámara
-
Jaime Camil
-
Tantoo Cardinal
-
Elpidia Carrillo
-
Timothée Chalamet
-
Sylvia Chang
-
Dave Chappelle
-
Soumitra Chatterjee
-
Hong Chau
-
Anna Chlumsky
-
Emilia Clarke
-
Noel Clarke
-
Aurore Clément
-
Lily Collins
-
Olivia Coleman
-
Ricardo Darín
-
Elizabeth Debicki
-
Natalia De Molina
-
Rossy De Palma
-
Eugenio Derbez
-
Rosana Desoto
-
Zoey Deutch
-
Melonie Diaz
-
Kim Dickens
-
Dale Dickey
-
Taye Diggs
-
Madhuri Dixit
-
Ann Dowd
-
Verónica Echegui
-
Taron Egerton
-
Aunjanue Ellis
-
Omar Epps
-
Ato Essandoh
-
Marta Etura
-
Ali Fazal
-
Isla Fisher
-
Paulina García
-
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo
-
Daniel Giménez Cacho
-
Ernesto Gómez Cruz
-
Eva Green
-
Jennifer Grey
-
Blanca Guerra
-
Danai Gurira
-
Javier Gutiérrez
-
Zaide Silvia Gutiérrez
-
Ha Jung-Woo
-
Tiffany Haddish
-
Regina Hall
-
Chin Han
-
Corey Hawkins
-
Lena Headey
-
Shirley Henderson
-
André Holland
-
Celia Imrie
-
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde
-
Lily James
-
Ken Jeong
-
Jo Jin-Woong
-
Rashida Jones
-
Toby Jones
-
Mindy Kaling
-
Daniel Kaluuya
-
Takeshi Kaneshiro
-
Anil Kapoor
-
Julie Kavner
-
Zoe Kazan
-
Shah Rukh Khan
-
Q’Orianka Kilcher
-
Kim Min-Hee
-
Diane Kruger
-
Andy Lau
-
Bárbara Lennie
-
Harry Lennix
-
Adrian Lester
-
Jenifer Lewis
-
Blake Lively
-
George Lopez
-
Derek Luke
-
Melanie Lynskey
-
Mía Maestro
-
Art Malik
-
Jena Malone
-
Sandy Martin
-
Carmen Maura
-
Audra McDonald
-
Ángela Molina
-
Jordi Mollá
-
Chloe Grace Moretz
-
Wunmi Mosaku
-
Madhabi Mukherjee
-
Olivia Munn
-
Kumail Nanjiani
-
Julianne Nicholson
-
Eduardo Noriega
-
Rubén Ochandiano
-
Issei Ogata
-
John Ortiz
-
Randall Park
-
Pedro Pascal
-
Kal Penn
-
Mekhi Phifer
-
Wendell Pierce
-
Alison Pill
-
Bel Powley
-
Tahar Rahim
-
Tony Revolori
-
Trevante Rhodes
-
Joely Richardson
-
Daisy Ridley
-
Gina Rodriguez
-
Alba Rohrwacher
-
María Rojo
-
Amy Schumer
-
Kyra Sedgwick
-
Emmanuelle Seigner
-
Léa Seydoux
-
Naseeruddin Shah
-
Harry Shearer
-
Sarah Silverman
-
Jean Smart
-
Jada Pinkett Smith
-
Roger Guenveur Smith
-
Yeardley Smith
-
Amandla Stenberg
-
Mark Strong
-
Emma Suárez
-
Tika Sumpter
-
Tabu
-
Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa
-
Said Taghmaoui
-
Amber Tamblyn
-
Larenz Tate
-
Miles Teller
-
Juno Temple
-
Liv Tyler
-
Blair Underwood
-
Daniela Vega
-
Quvenzhané Wallis
-
Damon Wayans
-
Ben Whishaw
-
Michael K. Williams
-
Penelope Wilton
-
Benedict Wong
-
Evan Rachel Wood
Casting directors:
-
Tiffany Little Canfield
-
Kristy Carlson
-
Kathleen Chopin
-
Sheila Jaffe
-
Terri Taylor
Cinematographers:
-
Thimios Bakatakis
-
Christophe Beaucarne
-
Giora Bejach
-
Céline Bozon
-
Bobby Bukowski
-
Benjamín Echazarretta
-
Bonnie Elliott
-
Tommaso Fiorilli
-
Peter Flinckenberg
-
David Gallego
-
Dana Gonzales
-
Máté Herbai
-
Paula Huidobro
-
Hossein Jafarian
-
Matthew Jensen
-
Rainer Klausmann
-
Mikhail Krichman
-
Irina Lubtchansky
-
Pedro Luque
-
Mihai Malaimare
-
Claire Mathon
-
Mciahel McDonough
-
Anil Mehta
-
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom
-
Urszula Pontikos
-
Jonathan Sela
-
Warwick Thornton
-
Quyen Tran
-
Fredrik Wenzel
-
Alexis Zabe
Costume Designers:
-
Dolly Ahluwalia
-
Gabriele Binder
-
Stephanie Collie
-
Gabriela Diaque
-
Caroline Eselin
-
Mariestela Fernández
-
Mary Ellen Fields
-
Caroline Harris
-
Kate Hawley
-
Lala Huete
-
Monika Jacobs
-
Jo Sang-Gyeong
-
Jennifer Johnson
-
Fabienne Katany
-
Pierre-Jean Larroque
-
Lee Pik-Kwan
-
Manish Malhotra
-
Susan Matheson
-
Graciela Mazón
-
Virginie Montel
-
April Napier
-
Isabelle Pannetier
-
Beth Pasternak
-
Jane Petrie
-
Gersha Phillips
-
Anais Romand
-
Carine Sarfati
-
Luis Sequeira
-
Laura Jean Shannon
-
Louise St Jernsward
-
Malgosia Turzanska
Designers:
-
Paul Denham Austerberry
-
Deryck Blake
-
Aline Bonetto
-
Subrata Chakraborty
-
James Chinlund
-
Jimmy Chow
-
Robin Citrin
-
William Cone
-
Mike Fantasia
-
Ellen Freund
-
Collin Grant
-
Karen Schulz Gropman
-
Douglas Harlocker
-
Hwarng Wern Ying
-
Deborah Jensen
-
Ilt Jones
-
Michele Laliberte
-
Simone LeClerc
-
James R. Lin
-
Rose Marie McSherry
-
Véronique Melery
-
Keiko Mitsumatsu
-
Cecilia Montiel
-
Emma Pill
-
Alessandra Querzola
-
Sue Quinn
-
Amit Ray
-
Richard Roberts
-
Ryu Seong-Hie
-
Oliver Scholl
-
Wang Kuo
-
Gregory Weimerskirch
Directors:
-
Sean Baker
-
Clio Barnard
-
Laurent Cantet
-
Ziad Doueiri
-
Craig Gillespie
-
Michel Gondry
-
Luca Guadagnino
-
Hong Sang-Soo
-
Leon Ichaso
-
Annemarie Jacir
-
Jean-Pierre Jeunet
-
Wanuri Kahiu
-
Nadine Labaki
-
Lee Chang-Dong
-
Lou Ye
-
Lech Majewski
-
Andy Muschietti
-
Ruben Ostlund
-
Rachel Perkins
-
Angela Robinson
-
Alice Rohrwacher
-
Justin Simien
-
Béla Tarr
-
Aisling Walsh
-
Chloé Zhao
-
Rebecca Zlotowski
Documentary Makers:
-
Evgeny Afineevsky
-
Claire Aguilar
-
Maite Alberdi
-
Greg Baker
-
Francisco Bello
-
Julie Parker Benello
-
Lillian Benson
-
Mahen Bonetti
-
Dora Bouchoucha
-
Pietra Brettkelly
-
Jenny Carchman
-
Katy Chevigny
-
Petra Costa
-
Natasha Dack-Ojumu
-
Paco De Onís
-
Tom Donahue
-
Sara Dosa
-
Du Haibin
-
Sigrid Dyekjaer
-
Don Edkins
-
Wendy Ettinger
-
Fan Jian
-
Feras Fayyad
-
Greg Finton
-
Yance Ford
-
Tony Gerber
-
Sari Gilman
-
Everardo González
-
Barak Goodman
-
Sabrina Schmidt Gordon
-
Catherine Gund
-
Carla Gutierrez
-
David Heilbroner
-
Lynn Hershman Leeson
-
Tatiana Huezo
-
Leslie Iwerks
-
Alexandra Johnes
-
Gema Juarez Allen
-
Senain Kheshgi
-
Simon Kilmurr
-
Philippa Kowarsky
-
Jennifer M. Kroot
-
David Lawson
-
James LeBrecht
-
Caroline Libresco
-
Daniel Lindsay
-
Stephen Maing
-
Steven Markovitz
-
TJ Martin
-
Ivy Meeropol
-
Robb Moss
-
Laura Nix
-
Femi Odugbemi
-
Jeff Orlowski
-
Nikki Parrott
-
Cecilia A. Peck
-
Josh Penn
-
Pedro Pimenta
-
Martina Radwan
-
Maria Augusta Ramos
-
Jenny Raskin
-
B. Ruby Rich
-
Caitrin Rogers
-
Jenna Rosher
-
Bill Ross
-
Turner Ross
-
Andrew Rossi
-
Bernardo Ruiz
-
Juan Carlos Rulfo
-
Toby Shimin
-
Mohamed Siam
-
Marcia Smith
-
Orinne J.T. Takagi
-
Tan Pin Pin
-
Clay Tweel
-
Iikka Vehkalahti
-
Lois Vossen
-
Nanfu Wang
-
Caroline Waterflow
-
Marco Williams
-
Lana Wilson
-
Chi-Hui Yang
Executives:
-
Lauren Abrahams
-
Chelsea Barnard
-
Daniel Berger
-
Kristin Burr
-
Daria Cercek
-
Samuel Dickerman
-
Shana Eddy-Grouf
-
Lizzie Francke
-
Rose Garnett
-
Walter Hamada
-
Sharon Harel-Cohen
-
Peter Kang
-
Caroline Kaplaw
-
Andy Kim
-
Ann Le Cam
-
Kristin Lowe
-
Troy Andrew Lum
-
Alex Mahon
-
Joe Matukewicz
-
Mary T. McLaren
-
Charlotte Mickie
-
Greg Mooradian
-
Diane Nelson
-
Lisa Nishimura
-
Scott Parish
-
Palak Patel
-
Chris Petrikin
-
Claire Rudnick Polstein
-
Milan Popelka
-
Tessa Ross
-
Ron Sanders
-
Lisa Schwartz
-
Rachel Shane
-
Ray Strache
-
Karen Rupert Toliver
-
Tony Vinciquerra
-
Michael Weber
-
Diana Williams
-
Wang Zhongjun
-
Wang Zhonglei
-
Yu Dong
Film Editors:
-
Jonathan Amos
-
Laurence Bawedin
-
Lillian Benson
-
Ken Blackwell
-
Valerio Bonelli
-
Anita Brandt Burgoyne
-
Nicolas Chaudeurge
-
Matt Chessé
-
Cheung Ka-Fai
-
Andrea Chignoli
-
Walter Fasano
-
Jon Gregory
-
Karen Harley
-
Lee Haxall
-
Harry Hitner
-
Clare Knight
-
Steen Johannessen
-
Felipe Lacerda
-
Jane Moran
-
Nelly Quettier
-
Patricia Rommel
-
Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir
-
Elena Ruiz
-
Soledad Salfate
-
Ballu Saluja
-
Jill Savitt
-
Hervé Schneid
-
Jacob Secher Schulsinger
-
Cristiano Travaglioli
-
Plummy Tucker
-
Hansjorg Weissbrich
-
Sidney Wolinsky
Makeup Artists and Hairstylists:
-
Chau Siu-Mui
-
Fionagh Cush
-
Monica Huppert
-
Kwan Lee-Na
-
Ana Lozano
-
David Malinowski
-
Lori McCoy Bell
-
Thomas Nellen
-
Evelyne Noraz
-
Waldemar Pokromski
-
Lou Sheppard
-
Arjen Tuiten
-
Noriko Watanbe
Music:
-
Jeff Beal
-
Joe Bonn
-
Carlinhos Brown
-
Joanna Bruzdowicz
-
Ted Caplin
-
Benoit Charest
-
Lisa Coleman
-
Ester Dean
-
Fil Eisler
-
Melissa Etheridge
-
Sharon Farber
-
Osvaldo Golijov
-
Sofia Gubaidulina
-
Hauschka
-
Mandy Hoffman
-
Yoko Kanno
-
Emilio Kauderer
-
Usha Khanna
-
Sneha Khanwalkar
-
Joseph Koo
-
Kendrick Lamar
-
Lee Byung-Woo
-
Lim Giong
-
Stephanie Lowry
-
Trevor Morris
-
Melissa Muik
-
Dustin O’Halloran
-
Daniel Pemberton
-
Carlton Douglas “Chuck D” Ridenhour
-
Jeff Rona
-
Steven A. Saltzman
-
Nitin Swahney
-
Ilona Sekacz
-
Eric Serra
-
Gingger Shankar
-
Carlo Siliotto
-
Rob Simonsen
-
Sufjan Stevens
-
Jeanette Surga
-
Ahmir Khalib “Questlove” Thompson
-
Nathan Wang
Producers:
-
Caroline Benjo
-
Said Ben Said
-
Graham Broadbent
-
Lisa Bruce
-
Andrea Calderwood
-
Vania Catani
-
Hugues Charbonneu
-
Aditya Chopra
-
Anne Clements
-
Lisa Cortés
-
Pete Czernin
-
J. Miles Dale
-
Jeremy Dawson
-
Charles Gillibert
-
Erik Hemmendorff
-
Bridget Ikin
-
Monica Levinson
-
Mickey Liddell
-
Marie-Ange Luciani
-
Tendeka Matatu
-
Sean McKittrick
-
Gerhard Meixner
-
Guneet Monga
-
Sara Murphy
-
Barbara Muschietti
-
Lisa Muskat
-
Rebecca O’Brien
-
Oh Jung-Wan
-
Simon Onwurah
-
Jacky Pang Yee Wah
-
Nira Park
-
Roman Paul
-
Sylvie Pialat
-
Steven M. Rales
-
Elsa Reyes
-
Nichole Rocklin
-
Carole Scotta
-
Antoun Sehnaoui
-
Derrick Tseng
-
Mark Vahradian
-
Vibeke Windelov
Public Relations:
-
Rachel Aberly
-
Nicolette Aizenberg
-
Christine Anderson
-
Heather Artis
-
Lawrence Atkinson
-
Megan Bendis
-
Natalie Bjelajac
-
Kristin Borella
-
Lauri Brown
-
Dora Candelaria
-
Fabien Castro
-
Emmy Chang
-
Peter Dangerfield
-
Robin Davids
-
Vicky Eguia
-
Scott Feinstein
-
Karen Fried
-
Anna Fuson
-
Kenny Gravillis
-
Gabriela Lee Gutentag
-
Aviz Hakhamanesh
-
Gloria Hann
-
Jan Kean
-
Alex Kostich
-
Michael Kupferberg
-
Karen Larsen
-
Rachael “Bebe” Lerner
-
Melissa Martinez
-
Cathy Nam
-
Warren Nung
-
Rachel Parness
-
Annalee Paulo Hensley
-
Michael Pavlic
-
Brian Pianko
-
Lina Catalfamo Plath
-
Steve Pollard
-
Dana Precious
-
Alicia Ramirez-Wyld
-
John Patrick Richards
-
Julie Rieger
-
Anna Roca
-
Janice Roland
-
Isabelle Sugimoto
-
Shannon Treusch
-
Michael Tritter
-
Annah Zafrani
Short Film & Feature Animation:
-
Allison Abbate
-
Kim Adams
-
Ali Asgari
-
Katja Benrath
-
Rose Bond
-
Jongnic Bontemps
-
Paul Briggs
-
Nick Bruno
-
Spela Cadez
-
Sofia Carrillo
-
Scott Carroll
-
Martine Chartrand
-
Bruno Chauffard
-
Yarrow Cheney
-
Teresa Cheng
-
Pedro Collantes
-
Melanie Coombs
-
Michéle Cournoyer
-
Jill Culton
-
Cassidy Curtis
-
Jennifer Dahlman
-
Kevin Deters
-
Karen Disher
-
Ann Marie Fleming
-
Nick Fletcher
-
Kirk Garfield
-
Danis Goulet
-
Carlos Grangel
-
Hamish Grieve
-
Nicole Grindle
-
Yasser Hamed
-
Atsuko Hirayanagi
-
Harry Hitner
-
Brent Homman
-
Mamoru Hosoda
-
Daisy Jacobs
-
Jeong Dahee
-
Yvette Kaplan
-
Sunao Katabuchi
-
Dorota Kobiela
-
Ru Kuwahata
-
Jan Lachauer
-
Josh Lawson
-
Pierre Leduc
-
Lei Lei
-
Anthony Leo
-
Alexander Levenson
-
Li Jie
-
Liu Jian
-
Adolph Lusinsky
-
Maggie Malone
-
Joe Mancewicz
-
Pam Marsden Siragusa
-
Mauro Mueller
-
Vincent Di Nguyen
-
Fredrik Nilsson
-
Kevin M. Ochs
-
Ngozi Onwurah
-
Mauricio Osaki
-
Chris Overton
-
Sergio Pablos
-
Nina Paley
-
Michaela Pavlátová
-
Ruben Perez
-
Regina Pessoa
-
Suzan Pitt
-
Bobby Podesta
-
Max Porter
-
Carlos Fernandez Puertolas
-
Joanna Quinn
-
Eric Ramsey
-
Vanitha Rangaraju
-
Jeffrey R. Ranjo
-
Timothy Reckart
-
Tobias Rosen
-
Farnoosh Samadi
-
Gini Cruz Santos
-
Jakob Schuh
-
Georges Schwizgebel
-
Yuriko Senoo
-
Carla Shelley
-
Rachel Shenton
-
Makoto Shinkai
-
Amy Lawson Smeed
-
Tony Smeed
-
Keith L. Smith
-
Patrick Smith
-
Josh Staub
-
Stacey Steers
-
Chris Stover
-
Mark Swift
-
Shannon Tindle
-
Karen Rupert Toliver
-
Cilia Van Dijk
-
Cesar Valezquez
-
Dina Velikovskaya
-
John Walker
-
Dick Walsh
-
Dave Walvoord
-
Hugh Welchman
-
Stevie Wermers-Skelton
-
Carey Williams
-
Larry Y. Wu
-
Paul Young
-
Jennifer Yu
-
Kathy Zielinski
Sound:
-
Dan Abrams
-
David Acord
-
Vincent Arnardi
-
Michael Babcock
-
Daniela T. Bassani
-
David V. Butler
-
John Casali
-
Tim Cavagin
-
Debajit Changmai
-
Bishwadeep Chatterjee
-
Patrick Cyccone Jr.
-
Antonio Diego
-
Nelson Ferreira
-
Ruy Garcia
-
Glen Gauthier
-
Joan Giammarco
-
Shawn Holden
-
Joel Iwataki
-
Jason W. Jennings
-
Kim Suk-Won
-
Jason King
-
Marissa Littlefield
-
Nico Louw
-
Helen Luttrell
-
Mary Ellen Porto
-
Jill Purdy
-
Christian Schaanning
-
Julian Slater
-
Unsun Song
-
John C. Stuver
-
Tim Walston
-
Yang Jiang
-
Zhao Nan
-
Martyn Zub
-
Visual Effects:
-
Gregory Anderson
-
Angela Barson
-
Jay Barton
-
Geoffrey Baumann
-
Joel Behrens
-
Jean Bolte
-
Glenn Campbell
-
Jeff Capogreco
-
Trent Claus
-
Patrick Conran
-
Jonathan Esgstad
-
Mark Elendt
-
Jonathan Fawkner Audrey Ferrara
-
Lucinda Foy
-
Eric Frazier
-
Florian Gellinger
-
Larry Gritz
-
Charlie Iturriaga
-
Paul Kavanagh
-
Michael Koperwas
-
Gene Kozicki
-
Paul Lambert
-
Kevin Martel
-
Aaron McBride
-
Ken McGaugh
-
Scott Meadows
-
Yvonne Muinde
-
Mike Mulholland
-
Gerd Nefzer
-
Eirk Nordby
-
Jessica Norman
-
Kaori Ogino
-
Russell T. Paul
-
Philip Peterson
-
Andrew Roberts
-
Rachel Rose
-
Sue Rowe
-
Daryl Sawchuk
-
Nelson Sepulveda
-
Thrain Shadbolt
-
Matt Sloan
-
Greg Steele
-
Sandra Stewart
-
Nigel Sumner
-
Hanzhi Tang
-
Corey Turner
-
Todd Vaziri
-
Chris Waegner
-
Joel Whist
-
Sheila Wickens
-
Alison Wortman
Writers:
-
Roy Andersson
-
Robert L. Baird
-
Sean Baker
-
Marco Bellocchio
-
Pablo Berger
-
Chris Bergoch
-
Sabina Berman
-
Thomas Bidegain
-
Roger Bohbot
-
Bertrand Bonello
-
Emmanuel Bourdieu
-
Guillermo Calderón
-
Robin Campillo
-
Stephen Chbosky
-
Joe Robert Cole
-
Laurie Collyer
-
Kelly Fremon Craig
-
Arnaud Desplechin
-
Anita Doron
-
Ziad Doueiri
-
Laura Esquivel
-
Mateo Gil
-
Emily V. Gordon
-
Michael Green
-
Alain Guiraudie
-
Jason Hall
-
Hong Sang-Soo
-
Jeong Seo-Kyeong
-
Guillaume Laurant
-
Rebecca Lenkiewicz
-
Guy Maddin
-
Gonzalo Maza
-
Anthony McCarten
-
Michael McCullers
-
Valérie Muller
-
Kumail Nanjiani
-
Oleg Negin
-
Jonathan Nolan
-
Ruben Ostlund
-
Park Hoon-Jung
-
Christian Petzold
-
Julie Peyr
-
Gibran Portela
-
Steven Rogers
-
Melissa Rosenberg
-
J.K. Rowling
-
Alicia Scherson
-
Fernando E. Solanas
-
Sion Sono
-
Béla Tarr
-
Vanessa Taylor
-
Joella Touma
-
Joachim Trier
-
Pierre Uytterhoeven
-
Eskil Vogt
-
Wang Hui Ling
-
Virgil Williams
-
Yan Geling
-
Chloé Zhao
Members At Large:
-
Robert Alonzo
-
Wendy Armstrong
-
Jennifer Badger
-
Bill Baggelaar
-
Hanno Basse
-
Ali Bell
-
Jennifer Bell
-
Grace Blake
-
Linda Borgeson
-
Rosa Bosch
-
Mark Brown
-
Erika Wangberg Burton
-
Keith Campbell
-
Damon Caro
-
Jordi Casares
-
Jeffrey Chan
-
Andy Cheng
-
Jim Churchman
-
Carl Ciarfalio
-
David Cole
-
Maureen Crowe
-
Elizabeth Monk Daley
-
Nash Edgerton
-
Sheri Eisenberg
-
Nina Fallon
-
Christina Garberson
-
Dawn Gilliam
-
Allan Graf
-
Barbara Ford Grant
-
Mark Graziano
-
Mike Gunther
-
Barbara Harris
-
Kiri Hart
-
Warrington Hudlin
-
Richard Hull
-
Georgia Kacandes
-
Franz Kraus
-
Randy Lake
-
Jeff LaPlante
-
Julius LeFlore
-
David Leitch
-
Janet Lewin
-
Joe Lewis
-
Daniel Lupi
-
Johnny Martin
-
Claire McGrane
-
Jennifer Meislohn
-
Nate Moore
-
Stephen Nakamura
-
Guy Norris
-
Chris O’Hara
-
Maricel Pagulayan
-
Tom Peitzman
-
JJ Perry
-
James Plannette
-
Steven Andrew Pope
-
Sherri Potter
-
Keri Putnam
-
Mary Ramos
-
Helen Robin
-
Lisa Rodgers
-
Kevin Dennis Rosenberger
-
William Sargent
-
Kirsten Schaffer
-
Jessie Thiele Schroeder
-
Erin Scully
-
Michael Raye Smith
-
Ellen Somers
-
Sean Stratton
-
Tierre Turner
-
Stephen Ujlaki
-
Leon Vitali
-
Walter Volpatto
-
Jamie Voris
-
Fiona Walkinshaw
-
Owen Walstrom
-
Jeff Ward
-
Jeffrey Wike
-
Dwight Williams
-
David Womark
Associates:
-
Matthew Dubin
-
Todd Feldman
-
Andrew Finkelstein
-
William Lazarus
-
Sandra Lucchesi
-
Ann Murtha
-
Theresa Peters
-
Steven Rabineau
-
Sylvie Rabineau
-
Brian Siberell