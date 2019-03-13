GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the world's biggest industries. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

The debate over how to ensure a better regulated and democratic internet will gain centre stage in 2019.

Between China’s digital protectionism and the light-touch regulation of the US, the main initiatives will come from Europe. These will target big tech companies in a number of key areas, such as tax avoidance, data privacy, legal status as a content platform, copyright, and net neutrality.

Future of tech 2019: Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures

Given that so many themes are disruptive, it is very easy to be blindsided by industry outsiders who invade your sector. So, to help our clients gain competitive advantage, GlobalData has developed a thematic research ecosystem. This is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. GlobalData’s report Tech, Media & Telecom Trends 2019 – Thematic Research covers 15 TMT sectors, incorporating hardware, software, IT services, Internet & media and telecoms.

Key features of the report include:

Analysis of the big issues that keep senior industry executives awake at night. Such as technology themes like AI & IoT to macroeconomic themes like Brexit and the US-China trade war. And regulatory themes such as data privacy and net neutrality

The thematic scoring methodology is designed to identify tomorrow’s leaders rather than today’s incumbents. This is based on their competitive position in the most important themes impacting their industry

If you only read one report on tech, media and telecom trends to prepare you for 2019, make sure it is this one. It tells you everything you need to know. This TMT Trends 2019 report provides a top-down, comprehensive outlook for the leading players in the TMT industry, based on the key themes set to transform their industry landscape over the next two years. Download the full report from

GlobalData's Report Store View full report

GlobalData is this website’s parent business intelligence company.