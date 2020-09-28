Ellen is a senior reporter for Verdict. You can reach her at ellen.daniel@verdict.co.uk

The G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held virtually this year, with the theme of “realising opportunities of the 21st century for all”.

Chaired by King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held on the 21 – 22 of November. It was originally due to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia but has been moved online.

This follows the emergency G20 Leaders’ Summit that was held virtually in March in order to plan the global response to the pandemic. Over 100 virtual working groups and ministerial meetings have also been held in the run-up to the summit.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit is a forum for governments and central bank governors from 19 countries as well as the European Commission and the European Central Bank to represent the EU to discuss global issues and financial matters. The 2019 summit was held in Osaka, Japan.

This year it will address vulnerabilities caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, while also exploring ways to encourage growth and international action for “laying down the foundations for a better future”. It will also cover innovation and the protection of the planet.

The Covid-19 pandemic has seen numerous events moved online, with virtual environments platform 6connex saying that its virtual events business has grown by 1000%. Governments have also had to adapt to remote working, with the House of Commons holding its first ever virtual proceedings in April. Many predict that conferences and summits could remain virtual for the forseeable future.

The G20 has contributed over $21bn to support the “production, distribution, and access to diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines”; has injected $11tn into the global economy and launched a debt suspension initiative for developing countries that would allow countries to defer $14bn in debt payments so that the money can be used elsewhere.

