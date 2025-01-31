Cricket Australia, in collaboration with technology companies HCLTech and Microsoft, has integrated generative AI into the Cricket Australia Live app to enhance fan engagement.
The AI Insights matchday companion feature offers text-based updates, providing narratives and insights beyond live scores.
This feature is powered by Microsoft’s Azure Open AI Service and HCLTech’s front-end and API development support.
Debuting at the Day-Night Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the CommBank Women’s Ashes series between Australia and England, the AI Insights matchday companion is available to all users of the Cricket Australia Live App.
Cricket Australia chief executive officer Nick Hockley said: “We are very excited to partner with both HCLTech and Microsoft to create brilliant experiences for our fans by enhancing the CA Live app.”
“Our aspiration is to be a world leader in the way sporting codes bring fans closer to the game through digital technologies and we’re thrilled to launch this latest innovation at the CommBank Women’s Ashes Day-Night Test.”
The AI technology identifies key narratives, player performances, and milestones, providing insight on on-field events.
This initiative is part of Cricket Australia’s ongoing partnership with HCLTech, which began in 2019, focusing on transforming the organisation’s core API platforms.
In 2023, Cricket Australia extended its partnership with HCLTech for another five years, with latter continuing as the Official Digital Technology Partner.
The collaboration has included projects such as TechJam, a crowdsourcing initiative to develop tech solutions for cricket.
HCLTech executive vice president and country manager, Australia and New Zealand Sonia Eland said: “By harnessing the power of GenAI, we have the ability to reimagine the way fans engage with sport.”
“HCLTech has partnered with Cricket Australia for several years through our long-term role as the sport’s Official Digital Technology Partner, but our collaboration with Microsoft will further enhance the digital experience. Ultimately, our goal is to bring cricket fans even closer to the action.”