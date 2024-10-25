For the legal sector generative AI is likely to be a game-changer, promising greater efficiency and accuracy for countless routine tasks.

Generative AI refers to self-learning algorithms that use existing data, such as text, audio, or images, to produce realistic new content.

In 2023, it emerged as a potentially revolutionary AI technology, and GlobalData estimates that the global generative AI market will be worth $75.7bn by 2028.

The emergence of generative AI in legal service delivery

There has been an uptake in the use of generative AI in the sector to develop virtual assistants that provide personalised client support. Using large language models, these virtual assistants can analyse legal information and summarise legal documents to provide tailored legal support and advice.

In November 2023, Westlaw, an online legal research service and proprietary database, launched a new generative AI-powered research solution for lawyers. It aims to generate quick and relevant answers to legal questions with concise summaries of cases and statutes.

In February 2023, Allen & Overy launched its generative AI platform, integrating Harvey (based on GPT-4 technology by OpenAI), into its global practice to help its lawyers draft legal documentation. Since then, other law firms have followed suit, rolling out their own generative AI chatbots.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Lawyers have a clear consensus that generative AI can be applied to their work. In a 2023 Thomson Reuters survey, 82% of respondents from within the legal sector said that generative AI or ChatGPT could be applied to legal work. Increased efficiencies created by generative AI allow lawyers to focus on more analytical and sophisticated tasks. Ultimately, adopting the technology supports automating routine, unprofitable, and time-consuming tasks, leaving lawyers to focus on strategic legal analysis.

Concerns about the adoption of generative AI

However, there are risks that legal professionals must consider before adopting generative AI. There are pressing concerns about the accuracy, reliability, and security of the content produced by generative AI.

Hallucinations (AI-generated responses that contain false or misleading information but are presented as fact) are a crucial limitation to generative AI solutions, as the generated outputs often sound believable but are inaccurate. Reliance on fabricated information can have severe repercussions, particularly in the case of legal work.

Additionally, to prove useful for lawyers, generative AI requires specific legally trained models that rely on large amounts of authoritative and up-to-date data.

Lawyers must be involved

Lawyers must be involved in creating generative AI products for use within the legal industry, as subject matter expertise is vital in this field. Businesses seeking to adopt generative AI will also need to allocate a specific budget for purchasing the necessary tools and addressing talent and skills gaps.

Despite these concerns, ultimately, law firms must invest in generative AI as those that do not will be at a competitive disadvantage.