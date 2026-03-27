GlobalFoundries seeks injunction against Tower Semiconductor in IP dispute. Credit: Sundry Photography/Shutterstock.com.

GlobalFoundries (GF) has commenced a series of patent infringement lawsuits against Israeli chip manufacturer Tower Semiconductor in the US.

The cases, lodged with both the US International Trade Commission (ITC) and the District Court for the Western District of Texas, centre on allegations that Tower Semiconductor has misappropriated GlobalFoundries’ proprietary process technologies.

GlobalFoundries asserts that Tower Semiconductor is using these technologies in its semiconductor manufacturing operations without a licence. The former claims this use violates 11 US patents covering process technologies deployed in sectors including mobile devices, automotive systems, aerospace equipment, and communications infrastructure.

The complaints from GlobalFoundries seek injunctive relief preventing Tower Semiconductor from importing and selling products that allegedly infringe these patents within the US market. GlobalFoundries is also pursuing damages for any profits lost as a result of the alleged unauthorised use.

GlobalFoundries chief technology officer Gregg Bartlett said: “Semiconductor manufacturing is one of the most complex and capital-intensive industries in the world.

“There is no shortcut to real innovation. Companies that attempt to extract value from patented process technologies without authorisation or investment undermine fair competition and the integrity of the semiconductor ecosystem.

“Our actions are necessary to defend our intellectual property, protect the innovation that underpins it, and to ensure that competitors play by the same rules.”

According to GlobalFoundries’ filings, the company alleges that Tower Semiconductor has taken advantage of its patented manufacturing process technologies and research and development (R&D) investments without undertaking independent research and development.

GlobalFoundries states it intends to rigorously enforce its intellectual property rights to support the broader semiconductor manufacturing industry and its customers.

The US-based chipmaker is said to have built an intellectual property (IP) portfolio exceeding 8,000 patents over more than a decade through internal innovation and proprietary process development. By contrast, Tower Semiconductor is reported to hold fewer than 500 patents.

In June 2025, GlobalFoundries announced plans to commit up to $16bn towards expanding its US fabrication footprint. Of this amount, approximately $3bn has been allocated to R&D in emerging semiconductor technologies.

Last month, GlobalFoundries entered into an expanded multi-billion dollar manufacturing partnership with Renesas Electronics.

This agreement will grant Renesas broader access to GlobalFoundries’ process technology portfolio, including FDX (FD-SOI), BCD, and advanced CMOS solutions with non-volatile memory features. These technologies will be used in system-on-chips (SoCs), power management ICs, and microcontrollers (MCUs).

Initial tape-outs for this collaboration are scheduled for mid-2026. The deal is positioned as supporting resilient supply chains and aligns with US policy priorities aimed at strengthening domestic semiconductor production capabilities for economic and security reasons.

Separately, Tower Semiconductor announced a restructuring of its Japanese subsidiary TPSCo. Under this arrangement, Tower Semiconductor will acquire full ownership of the 300mm Fab 7 facility through a wholly owned Japanese subsidiary while Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan (NTCJ) will take sole ownership of the 200mm Fab 5 facility.

Both companies plan to enter into mutual supply agreements intended to guarantee continued support for existing clients during and after the transition. The transaction is expected to close by 1 April 2027 pending regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Under the new structure, Tower Semiconductor will have control over all Fab 7 operations and assets with an option to acquire the facility’s land and building.