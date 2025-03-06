Initially, AI Mode will be available to Google One AI Premium subscribers. Credit: Judith Linine/Shutterstock.

Tech giant Google has introduced an experimental AI-driven search mode, AI Mode, to enhance the user experience by providing sophisticated answers to complex queries.

The new feature, called “AI Mode,” is available to subscribers of the Google One AI Premium plan.

To use AI Mode, users simply select the “AI Mode” tab on the results page, located next to other options like Images and Maps.

Google product vice-president Robby Stein explained in a blog post: “We’ve heard from power users that they want AI responses for even more of their searches.”

In addition to AI Mode, Google has expanded the capabilities of its AI Overviews. The latest update includes the use of Gemini 2.0 to assist with more difficult queries, such as those involving coding, advanced math, and multimodal questions.

The updated AI Overviews also provide faster, more accurate responses, and the feature is now available to a wider audience, including teens, with no sign-in required, the company said.

Google has been gradually incorporating these AI enhancements to improve user experience and meet the growing demand for AI-driven responses.

The company reported that AI Overviews are now used by more than a billion people worldwide.

AI Mode is designed to go beyond the capabilities of the previous AI Overviews by allowing users to ask more complex, nuanced questions.

Powered by Gemini 2.0, the feature helps users explore detailed topics, compare options, and access AI-generated responses with links to cited web pages for further information.

This approach uses a “query fan-out” technique, where multiple related searches are conducted concurrently across subtopics and data sources to create a comprehensive response.

The US tech giant said that it is expanding its testing phase through an opt-in Labs experience for Google One AI Premium subscribers.

As part of its ongoing development, Google is working on new features, including visual responses, richer formatting, and better methods for discovering helpful web content.

In February 2025, Bloomberg reported that Google had reduced staff within its cloud division, affecting fewer than 100 employees in sales operations.