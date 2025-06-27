Google Cloud will continue its deal with Credly by Pearson for professional badging and certification. Credit: mindea/Shutterstock.

Google Cloud and learning company Pearson have forged a multi-year strategic collaboration aimed at integrating AI into educational products and services.

The partnership seeks to personalise learning for students, provide educators with data-driven insights, and enhance educational outcomes through advanced AI and cloud technologies.

The collaboration brings together Pearson’s experience in K-12 education, encompassing products such as Connections Academy virtual schools, GED, school assessments, and courseware, with Google Cloud’s Vertex AI Platform.

This includes Google’s advanced AI models, Gemini, combined with LearnLM, a family of models fine-tuned for educational purposes, and agentic AI.

The initiative is designed to deliver more engaging and tailored learning experiences, particularly for K-12 students, according to the company.

Through this partnership, Pearson and Google Cloud will focus on several key areas. They will work to accelerate the development of AI-powered study tools that adapt to individual student needs, ensuring learners remain engaged and supported in their academic progress.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Additionally, the collaboration will leverage platforms such as BigQuery to provide teachers with comprehensive data on student performance, enabling more targeted and effective instruction aligned with educational standards.

Google Cloud EMEA president Tara Brady said: “Our collaboration with Pearson is about unlocking this potential.

“Using Google Cloud’s advanced AI models and agentic expertise, students will receive support tailored to their individual pace and needs, and teachers will be equipped with intelligent tools and actionable insights, so they have greater capacity for educators to focus on inspiring curiosity and preparing students to thrive.”

The partnership also aims to enhance the scalability of Pearson’s AI-powered content and services.

By utilising Google Cloud’s AI content generation tools, such as Veo and Imagen, the collaboration will ensure fast and secure delivery of educational resources across various learning environments.

In addition, Google Cloud will continue its agreement with Credly by Pearson for professional badging and certification, extending the reach of Pearson’s credentialing services.

Pearson CEO Omar Abbosh said: “When applied thoughtfully and responsibly, AI has the power to transform K-12 education, moving beyond a one-size-fits-all model to support each student on their unique learning journey.

“By combining Pearson’s deep learning expertise with Google’s technology and AI capabilities, we will deliver a more personalised experience for students and equip K-12 teachers with tools that help them to focus on what matters most: sparking curiosity, developing critical thinking, and fostering a lifelong love of learning.”