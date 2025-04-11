Google’s discounted offer is valid through to 30 September 2025. Credit: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com.

Tech giant Google has signed an agreement with the US General Services Administration (GSA) to offer reduced pricing on its products and services for federal agencies.

As part of this agreement, the company will provide Google Workspace to all federal agencies at a temporary 71% discount off the current Multiple Award Schedules Information Technology (MAS IT) pricing.

This pricing applies uniformly, regardless of the transaction size, and remains in effect until 30 September 2025.

This agreement reflects a shift from the previous agency-specific procurement approach toward a centralised model that allows the federal government to leverage its full purchasing volume, the GSA said in a statement.

In addition to Workspace, Google is working with GSA’s Information Technology Vendor Management Office (ITVMO) to broaden access to competitive pricing for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services.

Google will make these solutions available through its network of authorised distribution partners, ensuring compliance with federal requirements related to cybersecurity, procurement, and operational standards.

The offerings include tools designed to support collaboration, productivity, and secure data management.

Google public sector CEO Karen Dahut said: “We were eager to work with GSA on this innovative way to bring Google’s technology to more federal customers, because lower costs and better performance can go hand-in-hand.

“GSA’s ‘One-Customer’ approach will help modernise IT procurement, and we are proud to offer the potential of billions in savings to federal agencies.”

The latest move comes after Google Cloud and Accenture unveiled a suite of new capabilities designed to assist organisations in scaling advanced cloud and AI technologies.