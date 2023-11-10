The announcement comes as the generative AI race continues to rage on, with OpenAI’s ChatGPT still firmly in the lead. Shutterstock/ Ascannio

Google is pinning its hopes on experimental chatbot Bard to help create a new product with two billion users, according to statements made by the company’s product lead, Jack Krawczyk, on Thursday (9 October).

Bard, designed to facilitate brainstorming and information retrieval through advanced artificial intelligence (AI), is seen as a crucial stepping stone for Google to tap into an even larger customer base.

At Reuters’ NEXT conference in New York, Krawczyk outlined plans to integrate Bard’s human-directed suggestions into Google Assistant, enhancing features such as timer-setting and command fulfilment.

This integration, initially slated for mobile devices in the coming months, is expected to introduce AI to a broader audience.

The move aligns with Google’s overarching ambitions for AI within Alphabet, its parent company. Currently boasting six products each attracting billions of users, including the ubiquitous search engine and YouTube, Google aims to fortify its position amid growing competition.



Rivals such as Amazon, with its Alexa assistant, have pledged to incorporate similar generative AI enhancements. Additionally, OpenAI has recently expanded ChatGPT with voice commands and agent-like capabilities, intensifying the competitive landscape.

The announcement comes as the generative AI race continues to rage on, with OpenAI’s ChatGPT still firmly in the lead.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Although Bard’s web traffic experienced a 2% growth in October, reaching 8.7 million, ChatGPT continued to exhibit a faster pace of growth, according to Similar Web data.

Krawczyk emphasised that Bard’s focus is on enhancing its utility rather than immediate monetisation through subscription models or ads.



However, Bard has encountered challenges, including instances where it generated non-existent messages when analysing content in users’ Gmail inboxes. Krawczyk acknowledged this as a known tendency of AI to “hallucinate” when tasked with factual analysis.



Addressing recent stumbles, Krawczyk mentioned that Bard faced difficulties when experiencing a surge in user demand, coinciding with a major outage in OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

While not explicitly naming competitors, Krawczyk remarked on the observed shift in behaviour patterns across the internet during this period.

He emphasized ongoing efforts to effectively accommodate large user volumes, describing it as a challenge over a brief span of time. Both Google and OpenAI have reportedly resolved their respective issues.