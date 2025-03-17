Over the coming months, more mobile users will be upgraded to Gemini. Credit: JarTee/Shutterstock.

Tech giant Google has announced its intention to replace Google Assistant on Android phones with Gemini later in 2025.

The transition to Gemini is already underway, with millions of users having made the switch, the company said in a blog post.

Over the coming months, more mobile users will be upgraded to Gemini, and Google Assistant will be phased out on most mobile devices later this year.

It will also not be available for downloads on the mobile app stores.

Google said: “When we launched Google Assistant in 2016, natural language processing and voice recognition technology unlocked a more natural way to get help from Google. Nearly a decade later, we are in the midst of another platform shift — this time, generative AI is transforming the way we interact with technology.”

In addition to mobile devices, Google plans to upgrade tablets, cars, and connected devices such as headphones and watches to Gemini.

The company is also introducing a “new experience” powered by Gemini for home devices such as speakers, displays, and TVs.

Google assured users that more details will be shared in the coming months, and Assistant will continue to operate on these devices until then.

The company noted that it has focused on enhancing the Gemini user experience ahead of the Assistant’s discontinuation.

Since its launch last year, Gemini is said to have expanded its availability to more than 40 languages and more than 200 countries.

Google added: “Meanwhile, we are continuing to focus on improving the quality of the day-to-day Gemini experience, especially for those who have come to rely on Google Assistant.

“We have updated the app to support more of the most requested features, such as playing music, setting timers, or taking action from your lock screen.”

Gemini’s capabilities extend beyond those of Google Assistant, offering features such as Gemini Live for multimodal conversations and Deep Research, transforming it into a personal research assistant.

Earlier in March 2025 Google DeepMind introduced two new AI models, Gemini Robotics and Gemini Robotics-ER, designed for robotics applications.

Built on the Gemini 2.0 model, these models offer capabilities for controlling robots and understanding spatial environments.