Google has begun testing a new feature that adds verified checkmarks to search results, aiming to help users distinguish between genuine and fraudulent websites, The Verge reported.
This experiment is not yet widely available, as it appears to be account-specific, the publication added.
The trial involved displaying blue verified checkmarks next to search results for established companies such as Meta, Apple, and Amazon.
These indicators could confirm the authenticity of the business, reducing the risk of users clicking on deceptive links.
The checkmarks feature was initially noted beside official links for Microsoft, Meta, Epic Games, Apple, Amazon, and HP.
However, these indicators are said to be in the testing phase.
This initiative seems to build upon the tech giant’s existing Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) system, which already provides verification checkmarks next to email senders in Gmail.
Despite the ongoing tests, Google has not made any formal announcements about the search checkmarks, nor provided a timeline for a broader rollout.
Google public affairs spokesperson Molly Shaheen was quoted by the publication as saying: “We regularly experiment with features that help shoppers identify trustworthy businesses online, and we are currently running a small experiment showing checkmarks next to certain businesses on Google.”
In a separate development, Google threatened to cease linking to New Zealand news articles and terminate existing agreements with local news organisations if the government enacts a proposed law mandating tech giants to pay for news content featured on their platforms, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The contentious legislation, which aims to ensure fair revenue sharing between digital platform operators and news media entities, is currently under review.
In July 2024, the New Zealand government confirmed its intention to progress with the legislation initiated by the previous administration.
In September 2024, Google faced antitrust scrutiny in a digital advertising probe.
As per the second antitrust case, Google is being probed about how the search giant monetises advertising through a system that prosecutors say harms news publishers.