GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Latin American’s mobile subscriptions reached 713 million by 2018-end and will increase to 816.5 million by 2023-end, growing at 4.4% CAGR over the forecast period, while mobile penetration of population will increase from 111.9% in 2018-end to 122.2% at 2023-end.

The number of 4G connections will surpass 3G in 2019, becoming the leading mobile technology with an estimated share of total mobile subscriptions 57.2% at the end of 2018, expanding to 83.8% by 2023. Growth will be owed to continuous expansion of LTE networks carried out by all the major operators.

Latin American countries will launch 5G services in 2020 as Chile will early launch in 2020. Several countries including Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay will witness the launch of 5G networks in 2021. 5G subscriptions will account for 4.2% of total mobile subscriptions in the Latin America by 2023-end.

Download the full report from

GlobalData's Report Store View full report

GlobalData is this website’s parent business intelligence company.