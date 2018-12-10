Luke covers tech, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Aircraft manufacturer Gulfstream has achieved a record-breaking flight time between North America and the Middle East.

Flying from Tererboro, New Jersey, to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the Gulfstream jet completed the journey in 11 hours and two minutes, besting the previous record by more than one hour and 48 minutes.

The flight was completed in the company’s flagship G650ER aircraft, a small twin-engine passenger aircraft designed for business travel that is capable of flying a maximum range of 13,890 km at speeds of up to Mach 0.925. The 11,375 km journey was completed at an average speed of Mach 0.90, just below the aircraft’s maximum speed.

“Time and again, the G650ER has demonstrated its performance agility,” said Mark Burns, President of Gulfstream. “And this is another one of those times. No other aircraft offers the high-speed range utility that the G650ER does out of high-demand airports like Teterboro.”

“This proves yet again that the G650ER remains in a class by itself.”

Middle East and North Africa Business Aviation Association

The flight was completed on the way to the Middle East and North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA).

The entire Gulfstream fleet, including the G650ER, will be on display at the Dubai World Central as part of the event over the next two days.

Gulfstream has sold more than 325 of the aircrafts and its G650 predecessor in the last decade.

The company will be hoping to conduct a few more sales at MEBAA, the “global hub of business aviation”, which is taking place in Dubai this year.

One of the most important dates in the industry’s calendar, representatives from the biggest aviation suppliers will be in the Middle East to pitch their products to operators, business leaders, government officials and the media. According to aerospace and transportation company Bombardier, the region will spend over $12bn on aviation over the next decade.

In 2016, the event attracted more than 9,000 visitors from close to 100 counties.