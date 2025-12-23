The acquisition of Jaspersoft is intended to enhance Actian, HCLSoftware’s data and AI division. Credit: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.com.

HCLSoftware, the software business unit of India-based IT company HCLTech, has announced two separate deals to acquire Jaspersoft and Wobby to grow its Actian data and AI division.

A business unit of Cloud Software Group, Jaspersoft specialises in embedded analytics and reporting solutions.

The acquisition aims to strengthen Actian by broadening its data management capabilities and expanding its developer community.

Jaspersoft’s platform is used for creating reports, dashboards, and visualisations, with adoption among organisations operating in government, banking and financial services sectors.

According to HCLSoftware, the acquisition is expected to be completed within six months of the contract signing.

HCLSoftware data and AI division portfolio general manager and Actian CEO Marc Potter said: “As GenAI adoption accelerates, our customers want business intelligence solutions that can deliver consistent analytics and reports and offer flexibility to fully own the analytics experience.

“With Jaspersoft, Actian will provide seamless AI-powered embedded analytics with strong architectural flexibility, allowing high-volume pixel-perfect reports and interactive dashboards to be seamlessly integrated into customer-facing applications, driving scalable self-service business intelligence.”

HCLSoftware’s other acquisition, Wobby, is a Belgian startup focused on offering AI-powered data analyst agents for data warehouses.

HCLTech noted this addition will allow customers to query complex datasets through natural language and efficiently receive analytical insights.

Wobby’s product leverages a proprietary semantic layer and agentic architecture to interpret business context and automate data workflows, supporting the knowledge graph functions of Actian’s Data Intelligence Platform.

The Wobby acquisition is expected to be complete by February 2026.

Wobby CEO and co-founder Amra Dorjbayar said: “Wobby is reinventing how teams do business intelligence by building AI agents that not only answer questions but also are evolving toward proactive analytics by sharing automated insights.

“Combining Wobby’s capabilities with the Actian Data Intelligence platform will offer customers a differentiated approach to data management.”