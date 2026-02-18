Hexaware will combine its agentic AI platform with Replit’s natural-language development in a single interface. Credit: Mer_Studio/Shutterstock.com.

Hexaware Technologies has announced a strategic partnership to integrate Replit, an AI-powered software creation platform, with its agentic AI platform RapidX.

According to Hexaware, this integration is designed to help enterprise teams move more quickly and efficiently from initial prototyping stages to full-scale deployment of production-grade applications.

By combining Hexaware’s AI-guided software engineering tools with Replit’s natural-language-based development capabilities in a single interface, the new offering is designed for organisations seeking to streamline application delivery cycles. This integration aims to simplify and accelerate the process from prototyping to production deployment.

The integrated platform allows both technical and non-technical users to participate directly in the software creation process. This approach provides enterprises with the ability to validate ideas at earlier stages, shorten decision cycles, and maintain the governance and engineering standards required for large-scale or regulated environments.

Hexaware claims that the solution is effective for both new application builds and the modernisation or maintenance of existing systems.

To support enterprise adoption, Hexaware and Replit are deploying dedicated teams known as Replit squads. These teams will guide organisations through pilot projects, help structure business requirements using RapidX, generate working prototypes in Replit, and drive the transition from prototype to production-ready software.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The process incorporates architectural oversight and ensures traceability throughout development.

This launch represents a further step in Hexaware’s ongoing collaboration with Replit. In previous work, the companies focused on integrating AI into enterprise software engineering pipelines.

The latest development enables more direct collaboration between business stakeholders and engineering teams throughout all phases of application delivery.

As part of this effort, Hexaware has established a Centre of Excellence for AI in Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) at its Chennai site. This facility is intended to help clients implement agentic automation at scale while also building expertise within Hexaware’s global engineering workforce.

Replit’s development platform lets users create enterprise applications using natural language instructions. This approach enables rapid movement from requirements gathering to the creation of functioning prototypes.

Based in San Francisco, Replit raised $250m for its agentic AI software creation platform in September 2025 in a funding round that valued the company at $3bn.

Hexaware, which is a publicly-listed firm in India, provides technology solutions for global enterprises, focusing on digital transformation, application management, and process optimisation.

Replit founder and CEO Amjad Masad said: “We started Replit to enable billions to make any application they want without knowing how to code, from school projects to enterprise-ready offerings, even inside complex enterprises, by enabling non-technical knowledge workers to build production‑ready applications using natural language.

“With Hexaware and RapidX, teams are using Replit to prototype faster, validate requirements earlier, and move from concept to production with more confidence across both new builds and modernisation in a secure environment.”

Initial use cases for the RapidX-Replit integration have included pharmaceutical commerce platform simulations and clarification of enterprise requirements through natural language workflows. The integration has also supported accelerated prototyping cycles to reduce decision timelines, as well as the automated generation of user interfaces to maintain design consistency across applications.

The companies plan to continue expanding their partnership by advancing agentic AI techniques across more phases of enterprise software development.

Hexaware CEO and executive director R. Srikrishna said: “At Hexaware, we are building an ecosystem of leading technology partners to help our clients get tangible business outcomes from AI.

“Expanding our partnership with Replit brings together complementary strengths to help customers deliver software more predictably and with greater impact.”

Recently, Hexaware introduced Zero License, a solution that aims to reduce costs associated with SaaS licensing by placing AI agents in charge of routine process execution across existing systems.

Zero License aims to minimise manual effort and simplify technology stacks by having AI manage tasks such as data intake, processing, routing, and follow-up activity while core platforms remain unchanged as systems of record. This offering targets issues common in large organisations where SaaS ecosystems have become increasingly complex due to overlapping tools and high integration demands.