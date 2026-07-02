Tensai for Reasoning Ops uses AI-driven agents to read operational signals. Credit: ImageFlow/Shutterstock.com.

India-based IT company Hexaware Technologies has announced the general availability of Tensai for Reasoning Ops, the first operational release within its Tensai Agentic IT operations (ITOps) platform.

Targeted at mid-sized and large enterprises, the product is designed to integrate agentic AI into IT operations, with the aim of reducing operational demand rather than only resolving incidents more rapidly.

Tensai for Reasoning Ops uses AI-driven agents to read operational signals as they occur, interpret enterprise-specific context, and propose evidence-based actions.

According to Hexaware, these recommendations require validation from human experts prior to execution.

The technology is intended to move companies away from traditional reliance on scripts and runbooks, which automate individual tasks but do not provide reasoning or cross-system insight.

The platform analyses information from several sources, including observability tools, configuration management databases, IT topology, change records, and dependency data.

Rather than carrying out automated scripts, the agents operate a continuous process that starts with incident detection and moves through evaluation, verification, action, and ongoing learning.

One of its central operating principles is that no action will be recommended without supporting signals, with decisions systematically checked against policy and risk factors.

Tensai for Reasoning Ops is built to reason across IT silos, unlike conventional tools that often reinforce operational fragmentation. The system also adapts based on previous outcomes, enabling self-improvement over time.

Hexaware CEO and executive director R Srikrishna said: “With Tensai for Reasoning Ops, we’re helping enterprises move from reactive support to more autonomous, self-healing IT operations.

“The platform brings reasoning, evidence, and governance into operational decisions, helping clients reduce manual intervention, improve service level agreement (SLA) reliability, and build a stronger path toward preventive operations.”

The new release, part of Hexaware’s broader Tensai platform, marks an initial step in helping enterprises move from traditional IT operations to automated, more autonomous, and preventative management.

Early benchmarks, based on customer baselines before AI adoption, suggest the platform aims to achieve 25%–40% faster mean time to resolution, 35%–45% reduction in manual interventions, and 10%–18% lower costs to serve.

The company also targets 10%–20% improvements in SLAs and user experience, along with a 5%–12% decrease in incident demand.

Hexaware notes that actual results will depend on the environment and will be tracked using a customer value scorecard.

Hexaware AI president and global head Siddharth Dhar said: “As enterprises adopt AI in IT operations, the opportunity is to go beyond faster ticket resolution and move toward reducing predictable demand before it enters the IT operations queue.

“Tensai for Reasoning Ops helps organisations address the causes of demand rather than simply responding to it.”

Tensai for Reasoning Ops is now available to enterprise customers.

In February, Hexaware formed a partnership to integrate Replit, an AI-based software development platform, with its agentic AI platform RapidX.