Honeywell and NXP Semiconductors have expanded their avionics partnership, focusing on autonomous flight and artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate next-generation aviation technology.
The partnership will combine Honeywell’s aerospace expertise with NXP’s computing architecture to improve operational efficiency in flight planning and management through AI-driven aerospace technology.
The collaboration seeks to expedite transitions to new chipsets and technologies while advancing large-area, next-generation cockpit displays with “thinner, high-resolution” screens for visual clarity and system efficiency.
Additionally, the companies will work on streamlining the adoption of advanced avionics systems and prolonging the operational lifespan of essential aviation technologies.
Honeywell said NXP’s domain-based architecture, originally developed for the automotive industry, will be adapted for aviation applications on Honeywell Anthem, a cloud-connected cockpit system.
Honeywell chairman and CEO Vimal Kapur said: “Our industrial domain expertise combined with NXP’s best-in-class technology is a powerful accelerator for industrial leaders on the path to autonomy.
“Working together, we are developing differentiated solutions and services that shape the future of automation, driving significant customer outcomes and fuelling Honeywell’s growth.”
NXP Semiconductors president and CEO Kurt Sievers said: “Bringing avionics closer to autonomous flight requires a unique combination of high-performance processing and AI, advanced connectivity and security, and functional safety.
“NXP’s broad portfolio and systems solutions approach makes us a natural partner for Honeywell on the journey towards creating innovative, intelligent and autonomous avionics that can sense, think and act.”
This collaboration builds on the existing partnership between the two companies, where NXP integrated its processors into Honeywell’s building management, fire safety, and security systems.
For the aerospace sector, Honeywell will utilise various NXP processors, including i.MX 8 applications processors and S32N super-integration processors.
These “high-performance, intelligent solutions” can be adapted to meet the needs of various aircraft, enabling Honeywell Anthem to deliver “faster data processing for real-time AI-driven insights”, the company added.
Vertical Aerospace, an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft company, is one of the early adopters benefiting from this collaboration.
The company is currently testing its piloted VX4 prototype aircraft featuring Anthem.
In October 2024, Honeywell and Merlin, an autonomous flight systems developer, announced a partnership to advance aircraft autonomy by integrating Merlin’s non-human pilot system, Merlin Pilot, with Honeywell Anthem’s avionics suite.