Telecom operators have, up until recently, been satisfied with providing connectivity solutions to the smart city ecosystem.

That is now changing, however, with telecom operators now providing big data analytics platforms and solutions to offer anonymised users’ data in support of the smart city’s intelligence and decision-making process.

For example, a smart city government might want to understand the geo-location and travel patterns of citizens to be able to remove transport bottlenecks and to alleviate congestion levels – thereby decreasing the overall carbon footprint.

Tele2 Russia, big data and the smart city

Telcos can then sell such data to the government or use its own big data analytics capabilities to provide more useful information to the government.

For example, in 2017 Tele2 Russia, the Russian telecommunications company, prepared a report on citizen movement dynamics based on big data for the government of Moscow. This information was used in technical infrastructure planning of the city.

Tele2 is also able to offer analysis of human traffic as it settles into new-build apartments. This information can allow the government to determine how much time people spend at home, in which part of the city they work, which transportation mode they chose and how long it takes them to commute.

Providing big data solutions has the ability to increase a telco's revenue stream. Tele2 Russia's total big data B2B revenues for 2018 grew more than 11 times compared to 2017.

GlobalData is this website’s parent business intelligence company.