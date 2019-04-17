Ellen is a Verdict staff writer and reporter. You can reach her at ellen.daniel@verdict.co.uk

With over 350,000 new varieties of malware discovered every day, or four every second, IT systems need cybersecurity solutions that can keep up.

Announced at HP’s third annual EMEA Innovation Summit, Sure Sense is HP’s answer to this. Sure Sense harnesses the speed of AI to defend against rapidly developing and often highly destructive malware.

The software uses deep learning AI to provide “real time detection and prevention” of zero-day threats – unknown security threats for which there is no known fix.

How does this work?

The technology works by using AI to scan systems at speed, before deploying machine learning to learn what malware typically looks like, and using this information to stop attacks. This means that even if the malware has not yet been registered, the software is still able to identify it based on common attributes, almost as soon as they infect a system.

Alex Thatcher, director of new product introduction at HP describes Sure Sense as “lightening fast”, requiring “minimum updates” and claims it is 99% accurate.

Sure Sense also carries out behavioural detection, in which it is able to detect whether a system is behaving in a way that suggests malware is present, all with minimal disruption to the system’s performance, according to HP.

At this speed it is possible to keep pace with attackers, even if a computer is not online, as Sure Sense works without an internet connection.

General manager of EMEA personal systems business Anne-Sophie Hadberg said:

“We are helping businesses build the office of the future by developing superior technology experiences that empower and delight today’s workers, while providing IT departments’ next-generation endpoint security to confidently face the threats of tomorrow.”

Sure Sense will be available on the new HP EliteBook 800 G6 series, expected to be available this month.