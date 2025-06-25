The companies aim is to offer enterprises with a framework for building and scaling generative, agentic, and industrial AI. Credit: Below the Sky/Shutterstock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Nvidia have introduced a range of new AI factory solutions to accelerate AI adoption across industries.

Launched at HPE Discover in Las Vegas, the new lineup features modular AI factory infrastructure, HPE’s AI-ready RTX PRO Servers (HPE ProLiant Compute DL380a Gen12), and the next generation of HPE’s turnkey AI platform, HPE Private Cloud AI.

The companies aim to provide enterprises with a framework for building and scaling generative, agentic, and industrial AI.

The portfolio integrates Nvidia’s Blackwell accelerated computing, Spectrum-X Ethernet, and BlueField-3 networking technologies with Nvidia AI Enterprise software and HPE’s wide range of servers, storage, services, and software.

This includes HPE OpsRamp Software, a validated observability solution for the Nvidia Enterprise AI Factory, and HPE Morpheus Enterprise Software for orchestration.

The outcome is a pre-integrated, modular infrastructure stack designed to expedite AI deployment in production.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

A crucial element is the next-generation HPE Private Cloud AI, developed in collaboration with Nvidia.

This comprehensive, turnkey AI factory solution will feature HPE ProLiant Compute DL380a Gen12 servers equipped with the latest Nvidia RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs.

These servers are designed to support a wide range of enterprise and industrial AI applications and are now available to order.

The platform also incorporates Nvidia AI Blueprints, including the Nvidia AI-Q Blueprint for AI agent creation and workflows.

HPE also announced the HPE Compute XD690, a new Nvidia HGX B300 system equipped with Nvidia Blackwell Ultra GPUs, is set to ship in October 2025.

HPE is partnering with Japanese telecom KDDI to develop AI infrastructure using the Nvidia GB200 NVL72 platform, based on the Nvidia Grace Blackwell architecture, at the KDDI Osaka Sakai Data Centre.

In the financial services sector, HPE is collaborating with Accenture to test agentic AI workflows on Accenture’s AI Refinery, utilising HPE Private Cloud AI for applications in sourcing, procurement, and risk analysis.

Additionally, HPE prioritises security and governance with features like air-gapped management, multi-tenancy, and post-quantum cryptography.

HPE has expanded its partner ecosystem by adding 26 new partners to its “Unleash AI” initiative, bringing its total to over 70 packaged AI workloads, including fraud detection, video analytics, sovereign AI, and cybersecurity.

To enhance AI adoption, HPE also launched AI Acceleration Workshops in collaboration with Nvidia to help enterprises scale their AI deployments.

Recently, Nvidia partnered with Deutsche Telekom to launch Europe’s first industrial AI cloud in Germany.

This AI factory is designed to enhance Germany’s manufacturing sector by supporting applications in design, engineering, simulation, digital twins, and robotics.