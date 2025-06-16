Neura Robotics’ training centre for cognitive robots. Credit: NVIDIA Corporation.

US-based tech giant Nvidia has collaborated with telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom to introduce Europe’s first industrial AI cloud in Germany.

This new AI factory aims to advance Germany’s manufacturing sector by facilitating applications in design, engineering, simulation, digital twins, and robotics.

Deutsche Telekom will manage the AI factory, providing cloud computing resources to support Europe’s industrial ecosystem.

The initial phase will incorporate 10,000 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs, including Nvidia DGX B200 systems and Nvidia RTX PRO Servers, along with Nvidia networking and AI software.

The AI factory will enable customers to utilise Nvidia CUDA-X libraries and run workloads accelerated by Nvidia RTX and Omniverse from software providers such as Siemens, Ansys, Cadence, and Rescale.

This initiative is expected to benefit a diverse range of stakeholders, including small and medium-sized enterprises, academia, and major corporations.

Neura Robotics plans to leverage these resources to enhance its training centres for cognitive robots, showcasing the potential of interconnected infrastructure in advancing physical AI.

Deutsche Telekom CEO Timotheus Hottges said: “We must seize the opportunities of artificial intelligence now, revolutionise our industry and secure a leading position in the global technology competition. Our economic success depends on quick decisions and collaborative innovations.”

The industrial AI cloud aims to enhance AI development and adoption among European manufacturers, promoting AI-driven practices and preparing the country for the transition to AI gigafactories.

Backed by the European Union and Germany, this gigafactory initiative, powered by 100,000 GPUs, is scheduled to go live in 2027, providing advanced AI infrastructure for enterprises, startups, researchers, and universities.

As of March, around 900 startups in Germany are part of the Nvidia Inception programme, gaining access to these AI resources.

Nvidia also supports AI education through its Deep Learning Institute, offering courses and resources throughout Germany’s computing ecosystem to facilitate skills development.

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said: “By building Europe’s first industrial AI infrastructure, we’re enabling the region’s leading industrial companies to advance simulation-first, AI-driven manufacturing.”

Additionally, other European telecommunications companies are working to build AI infrastructure, enabling regional enterprises to develop and implement agentic AI applications.

Recently, Nvidia teamed up with model builders and cloud service providers in Europe and the Middle East to advance the development of sovereign large language models.