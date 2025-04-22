Huawei reportedly started distributing samples of the 910C to technology companies in late 2024. Credit: Anggalih Prasetya/Shutterstock.

China-based Huawei Technologies is planning to commence large-scale shipments of its 910C AI chip to domestic clients as early as next month, reported Reuters, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

This move comes as China seeks alternatives to Nvidia’s AI chips following US export restrictions.

Some shipments of the 910C have reportedly already occurred, according to the report.

The 910C is a graphics processing unit (GPU) that builds on the company’s previous 910B model.

One of the two people and a third source familiar with its design told Reuters that the 910C does not represent a major technological leap but rather an architectural evolution.

By integrating two 910B chips into a single unit using advanced techniques, the 910C offers performance comparable to Nvidia’s H100 chip, the sources added.

It features twice the computing power and memory capacity of its predecessor and includes enhancements for handling varied AI data workloads.

Huawei declined to comment on what it described as speculation about the chip’s capabilities or shipment plans.

The development comes as the US continues to restrict China’s access to advanced US semiconductor technology.

The US Government has required export licences for Nvidia’s H20 chip and previously banned sales of the H100 in China before its official launch in 2022.

These measures have opened opportunities for domestic companies such as Huawei, Moore Threads and Iluvatar CoreX to expand in the local AI chip market.

Huawei reportedly began distributing samples of the 910C to technology companies in late 2024 and started taking orders.

Some components of the GPUs are being manufactured by China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) using its N+2 7nm process, although chip yield remains low, according to a source.

Additionally, at least some of the 910C chips incorporate semiconductors originally made by Taiwan’s TSMC for Sophgo, a Chinese company, according to one source and a separate individual.

The US Commerce Department has been investigating TSMC’s involvement after one such chip was found in Huawei’s earlier 910B model.

TSMC stated it complies with regulatory requirements and has not supplied Huawei since September 2020, reported Reuters.