Huber+Suhner has patented a dielectric wave guide cable for 110-140 GHz frequencies. The cable includes a tubular core with low-loss material, a cladding with lower permittivity, and an inner layer with higher permittivity for field confinement. GlobalData’s report on Huber+Suhner gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Huber+Suhner, V2V communication antennas was a key innovation area identified from patents. Huber+Suhner's grant share as of February 2024 was 53%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Dielectric wave guide cable with bandgap structure

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Huber+Suhner AG

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11901602B2) discloses a dielectric wave guide cable designed for a frequency range of 110 to 140 GHz. The cable comprises a tubular core made from a material with a specific permittivity, surrounded by a cladding with a lower permittivity. An inner layer within the core, made from a material with higher permittivity, includes a coating that creates a bandgap structure for field confinement within the core. The design aims to optimize performance within the specified frequency range.



Additionally, the patent includes various claims related to the materials used in the cable, the dimensions of the core and cladding, and the structure of the inner layer. For example, the cladding can be made from foamed materials like polyethylene or expanded polytetrafluoroethylene, while the inner layer may contain fillers with higher permittivity. The cable may also have a protective jacket, an outer coating of conductive material, and a specific thickness for the inner layer based on operating frequency and permittivity. The design variations, including circular or polygonal cross-sections for the core, cladding, and inner layer, offer flexibility in manufacturing and customization for different applications.

