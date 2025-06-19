The enhancements integrate IBM’s watsonx.governance with Guardium AI Security. Credit: nitpicker/Shutterstock.

IBM has launched new software capabilities that integrate AI security and governance, marking what it claims is the industry’s first unified solution for managing agentic AI risks.

The enhancements combine IBM’s watsonx.governance, an end-to-end AI governance platform, with Guardium AI Security, a tool designed to protect AI models, data, and usage.

The integrated solution enables enterprises to manage security and governance risks across AI use cases, supporting compliance with 12 frameworks, including the EU AI Act and ISO 42001.

IBM Data and AI general manager Ritika Gunnar said: “AI agents are set to revolutionise enterprise productivity, but the very benefits of AI agents can also present a challenge.

“When these autonomous systems aren’t properly governed or secured, they can carry steep consequences.”

Through a partnership with AllTrue.ai, Guardium AI Security now detects AI use cases in cloud environments, code repositories, and embedded systems, offering visibility in decentralised AI ecosystems. Identified use cases can automatically initiate governance workflows via watsonx.governance.

Recent Guardium AI Security updates include automated red teaming to uncover vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, plus custom security policies to address risks like code injection and data leakage.

These features are available now, with full integration with watsonx.governance planned for later this year.

IBM Security and Runtime Products vice president Suja Viswesan said: “The future of AI depends on how well we secure it today. Embedding security from the start is essential to protecting data, supporting compliance obligations, and building lasting trust.”

Watsonx.governance now facilitates lifecycle management of AI agents, from development to deployment, with evaluation nodes monitoring metrics like answer relevance and context faithfulness to identify performance issues.

Future capabilities, slated for release by 27 June, include agent onboarding risk assessments, audit trails, and an agentic tool catalogue.

The watsonx.governance Compliance Accelerators, available now as an add-on, provide pre-loaded regulations and standards, such as the EU AI Act, U.S. Federal Reserve’s SR 11-7, New York City Local Law 144, ISO/IEC 42001, and NIST AI RMF, allowing users to align AI use cases with global compliance requirements.

IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services is introducing new offerings that combine platforms like Guardium AI Security with AI expertise to support organisations in secure AI transformation.

These services cover vulnerability detection, secure-by-design practices, and regulatory guidance, building on IBM’s work with clients like Nationwide Building Society and e&.

For AWS users, watsonx.governance is now accessible on AWS data centres in India, featuring enhanced model monitoring capabilities.

IDC Security and Trust Group research director Jennifer Glenn said: “Unifying AI governance with AI security gives organisations the necessary context to find and prioritise risks, as well as the information to clearly communicate the consequences of not addressing them.”