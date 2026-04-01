IBM has committed to supporting professorships and research projects at ETH Zurich as part of this initiative. Credit: Framalicious/Shutterstock.com.

IBM and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zurich) have started a decade-long partnership aimed at developing algorithms that integrate AI and quantum computing.

The collaboration aims to develop new algorithmic models that link classical computing, machine learning, and quantum technologies to tackle today’s business challenges.

Over the next ten years, both organisations will focus research on optimisation, differential equations, linear algebra, Hamiltonian simulations, and complex system modelling, fields considered fundamental for progress at the intersection of AI and quantum systems.

IBM has committed to supporting professorships and research projects at ETH Zurich as part of this initiative, with an emphasis on preparing future specialists in algorithm development.

The educational and research activities within the partnership will explore hybrid computation methods that combine classical, AI-driven, and quantum approaches.

This work aims to develop solutions to scientific and industrial problems that are difficult to solve using the current computational methods.

The alliance continues a longstanding relationship between IBM and ETH Zurich.

IBM Research algorithms and applications vice president Alessandro Curioni said: “IBM and ETH Zurich have a long and distinguished history of working together at the frontiers of science and technology. With this agreement, we are committing to inventing the algorithmic foundations of the future.”

IBM’s contributions include significant advancements in computing history, such as the Fast Fourier Transform and the development of AI systems like Deep Blue and Watson.

ETH Zurich has produced numerous Nobel laureates and has made enduring contributions to mathematics, physics, and computer science, including the creation of influential programming languages and numerical techniques.

The institutions state that new algorithmic approaches are required as quantum computing assumes a larger role in science and industry.

They aim for their joint efforts to contribute foundational tools for emerging computational paradigms relevant across multiple sectors.

ETH Zurich President Dr Joël Mesot said: “The partnership with IBM reflects our ambition to co-create groundbreaking technology and to empower the next generation of AI and quantum computing experts.”

Last month, IBM and ElevenLabs agreed to integrate ElevenLabs’ speech recognition and synthesis technologies with the IBM watsonx Orchestrate platform.