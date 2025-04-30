IBM’s new practice offers end-to-end transformation capabilities, from strategy to implementation and ongoing optimisation. Credit: Laborant/Shutterstock.

Tech giant IBM has introduced Microsoft Practice within IBM Consultingto advance digital transformation efforts for organisations.

The move marks a new phase in the company’s ongoing collaboration with Microsoft and is aimed at helping organisations manage AI, cloud, and cybersecurity transformations more effectively.

The newly formed practice is structured to bring together IBM’s industry-specific expertise and Microsoft’s technology portfolio.

Tools such as Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Azure Cloud, Fabric, and Sentinel will be combined to assist businesses in pursuing growth, lower costs, and build “sustainable competitive advantage”.

IBM Consulting senior vice president and head Mohamad Ali said: “IBM Consulting is committed to our clients’ successes and we’re proud to offer them the opportunity of working with an ecosystem of global industry leaders with proven track records of innovation and delivery excellence.

“Establishing a dedicated Microsoft Practice is needed to drive meaningful business outcomes for our clients and I look forward to what we will be able to achieve together.”

A workforce of more than 33,000 Microsoft-certified professionals will support this initiative across markets where IBM Consulting operates, the company said.

The team will offer businesses with access to innovation in cloud, AI, data, and security, as well as IBM’s global scale and implementation capabilities, including the newly-opened IBM and Microsoft Experience Zones.

IBM’s Microsoft Practice also offers end-to-end transformation capabilities, from strategy to implementation and ongoing optimisation, backed by enterprise-grade security and compliance controls.

Microsoft’s technologies will also be embedded within IBM Consulting’s AI-enabled delivery platform, IBM Consulting Advantage.

With Copilot integrated into this platform, clients will have access to AI-driven tools designed for specific operational needs, with a focus on maintaining security and oversight, IBM added.

The practice is expected to introduce new solutions tailored to key industries, including retail, financial services, government, supply chain, and consumer goods.

Leveraging tools like IBM Copilot Runway and IBM Consulting Azure OpenAI Services, the practice will assist clients scale generative AI adoption for growth, efficiency, and industry innovation.

Earlier in April 2025, the company introduced the latest version of its mainframe hardware engineered to support AI across software, hardware, and systems operations.