Following the deal, Accelalpha will be integrated into IBM Consulting division. Credit: Laborant/Shutterstock.

IBM has announced plans to acquire Accelalpha, an Oracle services provider assisting clients in digitising core business operations and expediting the adoption of Oracle Cloud Applications.

The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

The deal is anticipated to expand IBM’s Oracle consulting expertise, particularly in supply chain and logistics, finance, enterprise performance management (EPM), and customer transformation sectors.

Accelalpha, headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, offers advisory, implementation, and managed services.

The company’s team operates across multiple regions, including North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and South America.

It is focused on the distribution, industrial, and financial services sectors.

Since its inception in 2009, Accelalpha has registered growth both organically and through acquisitions, such as Prolog Partners, Key Performance Ideas, LogistiChange, and Frontera Consulting.

The company’s consultants bring expertise in the Oracle Cloud Applications Suite, including Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Logistics, Oracle Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Oracle Cloud Customer Transformation (CX), and Oracle Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ).

IBM Consulting senior vice president for Americas Kelly Chambliss said: “Many enterprises depend on Oracle to run the workflows that are at the heart of their enterprise. With our acquisition of Accelalpha, IBM will be even better positioned to help our clients deploy and manage Oracle solutions, including generative AI and cloud technology, for competitive advantage.”

Accelalpha CEO Nat Ganesh said: “We are thrilled to bring our expertise in Oracle Cloud solutions and targeted domain and industry knowledge to bear together with IBM’s strength in generative AI and hybrid cloud.

“With Accelalpha’s history of being a pioneer in Oracle Cloud and IBM’s deep-rooted dedication to innovation that matters, we can further accelerate value creation for our clients.”

The acquisition is anticipated to be finalised in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Late in August 2024, IBM was reportedly on the verge of closing a hardware research and development team in China, affecting fewer than one thousand employees.

In July of the same year, IBM agreed to buy UK-based SiXworks, a consultancy that specialises in digital transformation within highly secure environments, including the UK defence sector.