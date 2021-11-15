COP26, the global climate change conference, closed on 12th November – what difference has it made for ICT enterprise service providers?

The world’s media, politicians and enterprises have been in Glasgow in Scotland for the UN Climate Change Conference/Conference of the Parties (COP26) for the last two weeks. What have we learned?

The most striking difference between COP26 and previous COPs has been the fact that enterprises and consumers are largely ahead of governments and regulators when it comes to the environment. There have been no significant announcements from enterprise service providers due to the fact that they have been ahead of the game.

ICT service market is ahead of the game

The climate is front and central for most players and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) is being promoted by virtually every ICT service provider – although their promises stretch from ‘greenwashing’ to actual, measurable commitments – but increasingly the latter due to customer and shareholder demands.

Whether governments and regulators manage to catch up is a moot point – they have to balance environmental challenges with other domestic and global challenges (the pandemic, for example).

How much progress will have actually been achieved will be measured at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh (Egypt) in November 2022. The enterprise ICT service provider market is leading the way in the meantime and is set to continue to do so.