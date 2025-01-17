Impetus will further strengthen its operational excellence with this capital infusion. Credit: LookerStudio/Shutterstock.

Impetus Technologies, a provider of data, analytics, and AI solutions, has secured a $30m strategic investment from Kedaara Capital.

The funds will be used to accelerate organic growth globally, leveraging Kedaara’s network and expertise.

The investment will support Impetus in expanding its offerings in growing service lines, including GenAI and advanced analytics. It will also bolster LeapLogic, its automated accelerator for data platform modernisation.

Data and AI services are becoming essential across industries as enterprises focus on data-driven insights for innovation and competitive differentiation. Impetus claims to be “uniquely” positioned to deliver transformative outcomes in this high-growth environment.

Impetus has a global presence with more than 3,000 team members and engineering talent with deep domain expertise in financial services, healthcare, and travel.

Its enterprise software products, including LeapLogic, facilitate cloud and data migration, ensuring business continuity and operational efficiency.

Impetus has established strategic partnerships with companies such as AWS, Databricks, Google Cloud, Microsoft, and Snowflake. These partnerships enhance its capabilities in delivering comprehensive data and AI solutions.

Legal and advisory support for the transaction was provided by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, Quillon Partners, Kelley Drye & Warren, and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu for Kedaara. Kirkland & Ellis and Linklaters advised on acquisition financing matters.

Ernst & Young, DLA Piper, Khaitan, and SingerLewak supported Impetus Technologies in advisory role for the transaction.

Kedaara founder and managing partner Sunish Sharma said: “Data, analytics and AI are key drivers for innovation in the technology landscape and represent some of the fastest growing markets, advancing transformation across industries. Impetus has established itself as a transformative provider of data and AI solutions to distinguished clients with a team of highly skilled engineering talent. We are excited to collaborate with Ritu, Praveen and the entire team to unleash the next phase of growth, accelerate their global footprint, and further their mission of delivering cutting-edge solutions to drive impact.”

Impetus Technologies founder and executive chairman Praveen Kankariya said: “The combined force of Kedaara’s in-depth experience in scaling enterprise technology businesses and Impetus’ tradition of innovation and services excellence in data modernisation, data analytics, cloud computing, and enterprise AI will enable customers to tap into the disruptive potential of their data and deliver superior business outcomes.”