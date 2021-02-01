Total technology industry venture financing deals in Q4 2020 worth $673.86m were announced in India, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 56.4% over the previous quarter and a drop of 30.1% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $964.53m.

India held a 1.7% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $40.93bn in Q4 2020.

In terms of deal activity, India recorded 156 deals during Q4 2020, marking a drop of 4.9% over the previous quarter and a rise of 19.1% over the last four-quarter average.

India technology industry venture financing deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 54% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $363.75m, against the overall value of $673.86m recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Google and Mithril Capital Management’s $145m venture financing of Glance Digital Experience

2) The $100m venture financing of Pine Labs by Lone Pine Capital

3) South Lake Investment’s $59.75m venture financing of Imagine Marketing

4) The $32m venture financing of MarketXpander Services by Gaja Capital Partners, Jyoti Bansal and Stakeboat Capital Fund

5) Bon Angels Partners, Daesung Investment, Kraftton, Naver, Shinhan Capital and SoftBank Ventures Asia’s venture financing of Balance Hero for $27m.

