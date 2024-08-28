At the beginning of August 2024, the top executives from Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Alphabet’s Google DeepMind gathered in Bengaluru alongside prominent Indian tech founders to witness one of India’s leading AI startups unveil a groundbreaking creation.

This new product has the potential to significantly transform how the world’s most populous country adopts and utilises AI technology.

What’s the new product?

Sarvam AI, an emerging Indian startup, recently introduced a voice bot system that interacts with users through spoken language rather than text. The platform utilises data from ten native Indian languages, allowing it to cater to a linguistically diverse population.

Priced affordably at just one rupee per minute, the product is aimed at reaching a broad audience, particularly those who may not be comfortable with text-based communication in English.

The system can manage tasks such as scheduling appointments, processing payments, and guiding users, all through natural conversation. Businesses operating in India’s complex linguistic environment are viewing this product as a game-changer, with the potential to broaden the use of AI in day-to-day life across the country. Sarvam AI’s solution is already drawing considerable interest for its practical applications in customer service and other business operations.

Sarvam AI’s voice bot technology is mainly being adopted by companies aiming to reach the wider Indian population that speaks multiple local languages, as well as businesses interested in voice-driven customer interactions and service automation.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

It has secured a diverse client base across several industries, reflecting the wide applicability of its voice bot technology. Some of its prominent clients include the Sri Mandir app, a religious app with more than 10 million downloads. The voice bot has been integrated to guide users through temple rituals and prayers, offering specific instructions on how to seek blessings. Another use is for large enterprises and businesses to automate tasks like customer service, appointment scheduling, and payment processing.

India’s answer to Global AI challenges

India has been striving to stay competitive in the global AI race since the launch of ChatGPT almost two years ago. However, chatbots have faced challenges due to limited data availability for many of the country’s languages. While residents in urban areas can type prompts in English, much of the Indian population lacks the necessary language skills. As a result, a growing number of startups are focusing on voice bots powered by local language data, aiming to reach a broader audience across the country and potentially abroad.

These startups are positioning India as a testing ground for what could become the next wave of generative AI products. By integrating AI voice technology, companies are creating more dynamic, real-time conversational services capable of performing tasks automatically. This shift is already evident in both consumer and business applications across India, demonstrating the vast potential for voice-driven AI solutions in the region.

Challenges in scaling and performance

Despite the promising advances made by Sarvam AI’s voice bot system, several challenges could influence its future trajectory.

One major hurdle is the technology’s ability to accurately process and understand a diverse range of local languages and dialects, which is essential for widespread adoption. Additionally, data privacy and security concerns must be addressed, as well as safeguarding user information from breaches and misuse will be crucial for maintaining trust.

Compliance with data protection regulations and robust security measures will play a key role in this. Moreover, scaling the technology to serve a broad audience while maintaining quality and reliability presents another challenge. Effectively managing high volumes of data and interactions without compromising performance will be critical for the product’s long-term success.

The future potential of Sarvam AI’s voice bot

Looking to the future, Sarvam AI’s voice bot technology has significant potential. If the startup can navigate the inevitable challenges and scale successfully, it could play a pivotal role in advancing AI adoption in India and beyond. The ability to offer localised, voice-driven services could lead to broader acceptance and integration of AI in everyday tasks, transforming how businesses and individuals interact with the technology.

As India continues to position itself as a leader in innovative AI solutions, the success of voice-driven platforms like Sarvam AI could inspire further advancements and applications in the global AI landscape. The ongoing evolution of this technology could also pave the way for more inclusive and accessible AI solutions, addressing the needs of diverse populations and setting new standards for conversational AI.