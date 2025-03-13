The expansion builds on a five-year partnership between Infosys and Citizens. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.

Infosys has expanded its collaboration with Citizens, a US-based financial institution, to drive AI-enabled banking transformation.

Citizens will utilise Infosys’ financial services expertise and advanced technologies, including AI, cloud, and automation, to develop cloud-native platforms and exit its data centres.

The AI-enabled transformation aims to support an ecosystem of fintech and hyper-scaler collaborations, Infosys said.

It is expected to deliver “hyper-personalised” AI-powered customer experiences while enhancing operational resilience and stability.

The expansion builds on a five-year partnership between the companies, during which they have developed and implemented a comprehensive strategy for domain-centric platforms.

Key initiatives included establishing a data lake, developing enterprise APIs, achieving 90% test automation, migrating critical workloads to the cloud, and streamlining applications and tools.

Infosys EVP and global head of banking and financial services Dennis Gada said: “We are excited to strengthen our collaboration with Citizens by leveraging our AI expertise with Infosys Topaz, to advance their transformation objectives and business growth.

“As we transition to an AI-first world, this collaboration aspires to redefine the possibilities in banking, combining the strengths of both Infosys and Citizens in banking and technology.”

Citizens Financial Group chief information officer Michael Ruttledge said: “Infosys has been a key strategic collaborator in Citizens’ next-gen transformation programme for the last five years.

“Together, we have not only modernised our technology landscape with domain-centric, cloud native platforms but also built a foundation for future growth aligned with Citizens’ north star technology vision without losing focus on resiliency and stability.”

In September 2024, Infosys was selected by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to lead its digital transformation initiative, DIVE (Digital Innovation and Value Enhancement).

This collaboration will focus on creating a next-generation digital platform for omnichannel engagement and hyper-personalised experiences for LIC’s customers, agents, and employees.