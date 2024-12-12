Tan Kit Yong, head of Enterprise Business Group of StarHub along with Atul Babu, CEO of Infosys Compaz. Credit: Infosys/PRNewswire.

Infosys Compaz, a joint venture between Infosys and Temasek, has announced an enhanced collaboration with StarHub to accelerate the Singapore-based info-communications provider’s operations and boost technology-led innovations.

Their initial engagement dates back to January 2023, when the joint venture (JV) was tasked to enhance StarHub’s operations transformation and service experience using Infosys Cobalt.

The JV will now focus on transforming StarHub into a cloud-centric enterprise, with an emphasis on AI and cloud technologies, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.

StarHub chose Infosys Compaz for its expertise in digital transformation, cybersecurity, and generative AI capabilities.

The JV will deliver generative AI solutions and workplace transformation technologies, which will allow StarHub to pursue new market opportunities.

By leveraging Infosys Cobalt, a suite of services, solutions, and platforms for companies to speed up cloud journeys, and Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services using generative AI technologies, the collaboration will assist global organisations in streamlining operations, making informed decisions, and achieving cost efficiencies.

The collaboration seeks to provide value to StarHub’s clients across a broad range of services, including product implementation, legacy modernisation, data and analytics, AI and automation, and industrialised operations.

StarHub and the JV will co-develop AI models by leveraging telecommunications data to create solutions that cater to particular industry use cases and effectively implement the customised solutions.

StarHub Enterprise Business Group head Tan Kit Yong, StarHub said: “At StarHub, we have always prided ourselves on being at the forefront of innovation. By collaborating with iCompaz, we are expanding our horizons to offer an even wider range of offerings and technologies that are co-created to address the unique needs of our customers.”

“Aligned with our DARE+ strategy, this powerful synergy will better position us as the go-to full-service supplier for businesses that need connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity, and other ICT services to accelerate their digital journeys.”

Infosys Compaz chief executive officer Atul Babu said: “By bringing together our advanced capabilities in artificial intelligence, cloud, and digital transformation, we are fully committed to supporting StarHub’s transition to a cloud-first organization. Together, we aim to create advanced solutions, by leveraging Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt, that will benefit StarHub’s clients with operational and cost efficiencies.”

In February 2024, Infosys entered into a multi-year agreement with Pacific International Lines, a Singaporean shipping company, to speed up its digital transformation.