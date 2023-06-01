The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing availability of connected devices and the vast amount of data generated from social networks providing rich sources for analysis, and growing importance of technologies such as data analytics, machine learning, natural language processing, and network visualization tools. These technologies enable the extraction of valuable insights from social network data, allowing businesses and researchers to make informed decisions and develop effective strategies based on social network dynamics. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Social network analysis.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, vehicle platooning, Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI) power management, and wireless microphones, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Social network analysis is a key innovation area in technology

Social network analysis (SNA) is a field of sociology focused on studying the connections and interactions between individuals or groups in a social network. It explores how these relationships impact communication, influence, trust, and other social dynamics. SNA employs techniques like graph theory, link analysis, and statistical methods to identify patterns in networks and quantify the strength of relationships among network participants.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 220+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of social network analysis.

Key players in social network analysis – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to social network analysis

Meta Platforms is a leading patent filer in social network analysis. One of the company’s patents focuses on a method that involves receiving a user's query, consisting of multiple n-grams, from their client system in an online social network. Based on a syntactic model, the method determines the head-terms and modifier-terms of the n-grams. It then identifies matching objects, ranks them according to the quality of the match to the determined terms, and sends a search-result interface to the client system. The interface displays search results corresponding to the identified objects, each with a rank higher than a specified threshold.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Microsoft and Alphabet.

By geographic reach, Mu Sigma Business Solutions leads the pack, followed by Locomizer and Tagged. In terms of application diversity, InteraXon holds the top position, followed by Snap and Johnson Controls International.

IoT innovation in social network analysis has brought about a significant transformation in understanding and analysis of social interactions and relationships. It helps to gather real-time data from interconnected devices and platforms, allowing to capture and analyse social dynamics in unprecedented detail.

