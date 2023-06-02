The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by increasing security concerns, the need for real-time monitoring, and the demand for improved video analytics. Also, growing importance of technologies such as high-definition cameras, video management software, cloud storage, and artificial intelligence-based analytics are driving the market. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Video surveillance systems.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning and PCI power management, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Video surveillance systems is a key innovation area in technology

Video surveillance systems are systems used to monitor an area using video cameras. They can be used for security, surveillance, and other purposes. Video surveillance systems may include digital video recorders (DVRs), network video recorders (NVRs), and analog systems. Video surveillance systems can be used to monitor both indoor and outdoor environments.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 20+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of video surveillance systems.

Key players in video surveillance systems – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to video surveillance systems

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

NEC is a leading patent filer in the wireless microphone space. One of the company’s patents describes an information processing system that includes a memory and a processor. The processor executes instructions to receive videos from multiple cameras, detect moving bodies in each video, compute feature values for the detected bodies, determine the probability of the bodies being the same based on similarity, compute the time elapsed between their appearances, derive a non-appearance probability, display the videos, and change the display method if the bodies are determined to be the same.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Panasonic and Honeywell.

By geographic reach, Kudelski leads the pack, followed by Huawei and Atos. In terms of application diversity, Toshiba holds the top position, followed by Alphabet and Atos.

Innovation in video surveillance systems involves the advancement of technologies used to monitor and record video footage for security purposes. Major technologies involved in video surveillance systems include high-definition cameras, video management software, cloud storage, and artificial intelligence-based analytics for enhanced video recognition and behaviour analysis. These innovations aim to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of surveillance systems in safeguarding public and private spaces. To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.