The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of patent innovation. Activity is driven by the increasing demand for immersive augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences, particularly in gaming, education, and professional training, and growing importance of technologies such as microLEDs, OLEDs, and eye-tracking and sensor technologies. In the last three years alone, there have been over 4.1 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Wearable tech in technology: adaptive wearable displays. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which uses over 1.5 million patents to analyze innovation intensity for the technology industry, there are 190+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Adaptive wearable displays is a key innovation area in wearable tech

Adaptive wearable displays are electronic gadgets equipped with dynamic display capabilities, offering a tailored and interactive user interface. They commonly feature touch-sensitive screens, along with bezels containing pointing components and a range of sensors for detecting user interactions and customizing the display presentation. This adaptive feature enables users to engage with the device using touch, gestures, or other input techniques, thereby augmenting usability and adaptability.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 100+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of adaptive wearable displays.

Key players in adaptive wearable displays – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of applications identified for each patent. It broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of countries each patent is registered in. It reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to adaptive wearable displays

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Among the companies innovating in adaptive wearable displays, Casio Computer is one of the leading patents filers. The company’s patents are aimed at describing a wearable device comprising a versatile circuit with a terminal positioned in close proximity a subject. This terminal serves a dual purpose, capable of both (i) assessing if the wearable device is being worn by the subject and (ii) performing a predefined function separate from the assessment. Additionally, a processor is in place to carry out the assessment function. Other prominent patent filers in the space include Intel and Princo.

In terms of application diversity, Proxy leads the pack, while Omron and Honeywell stood in second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographic reach, Nokia held the top position, followed by Proxy and Panasonic.



Adaptive wearable displays possess the capability to dynamically adjust their settings based on environmental conditions and user preferences. This ensures optimal visibility, comfort, and interactivity for users, especially in AR/ VR applications. This adaptability not only enhances user experience but also expands the potential applications of wearable technology, from immersive gaming and training simulations to real-time data visualization in professional contexts.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Wearable Tech.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article. GlobalData’s Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Textual analysis and official patent classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.