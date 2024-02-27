Inseego saw the highest growth of 49% in patent filings in November and 99% in grants in October in Q4 2023. Compared to Q3 2023, Q4 2023 saw no growth in patent filings and grants by 99%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Inseego‘s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

Inseego has been focused on protecting inventions in United States(US) with four publications in Q4 2023

The United States(US) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 100% filings and 100% grants. The United States(US) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Inseego is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Inseego has 100% of its grants in United States(US)

Patents related to geospatial technologies lead Inseego's portfolio

Inseego has the highest number of patents in geospatial technologies. For geospatial technologies, nearly 100% of patents were filed and 100% of patents were granted in Q4 2023.

Mobiles, hand-helds, pdas, smartphones related patents lead Inseego portfolio followed by telecom infrastructure, and wireless networking

Inseego has highest number of patents in mobiles, hand-helds, pdas, smartphones followed by telecom infrastructure, wireless networking, communications. For mobiles, hand-helds, pdas, smartphones, nearly 25% of patents were filed and 33% of patents were granted in Q4 2023.

