The US government has announced that Intel has been awarded up to $3bn in direct funding under the CHIPS and Science Act for the Secure Enclave programme.
The funding builds on Intel’s programmatic engagement across strategic US government defence programmes within the Department of Defense (DoD).
As the only US company that both designs and manufactures leading-edge logic chips, Intel will help secure the domestic chip supply chain and collaborate with the DoD to help enhance the resilience of US technological systems by advancing secure, cutting-edge solutions.
Chris George, president and general manager of Intel Federal said: “Intel is proud of our ongoing collaboration to help strengthen America’s defense and national security systems.
“Today’s announcement highlights our joint commitment with the US government to fortify the domestic semiconductor supply chain and to ensure the United States maintains its leadership in advanced manufacturing, microelectronics systems, and process technology.”
The announcement reflects the continued progress of Intel Foundry, which brings together all the components customers need to design and manufacture chips at the leading edge.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Intel Foundry is nearing completion of a historic pace of design and process technology innovation with its most advanced technology – Intel 18A – on track for production in 2025.
Intel has a long-standing history of working closely with the DoD since 2020 when the company was awarded the second phase of the State-of-the-Art Heterogeneous Integration Prototype (SHIP). The SHIP programme allows the US government to access Intel’s advanced semiconductor packaging capabilities in Arizona and Oregon and leverage Intel’s substantial annual R&D and manufacturing investments.
In 2023, Intel successfully delivered the first multi-chip package prototypes under the SHIP program, a major achievement in ensuring access to cutting-edge microelectronics packaging and paving the way for modernisation for the DoD.