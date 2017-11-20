Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

Despite being celebrated at an awards show in New York City every year, the International Emmy Awards have almost nothing to do with the US.

Firstly, the awards are given in recognition of the best television programmes produced and aired outside the US.

In addition, these awards even have a totally separate board to the Primetime Emmy Awards. Technically both awards shows are part of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences but they’re almost entirely distinct.

Despite their differences though, what does connect the two Emmy Awards is that they’re only given to the best of the best in television.

They also both come with a fancy awards show gala. The gala for the 2017 International Emmy Awards takes place tonight — Monday, 20 November. This year’s venue is the Hilton Hotel in New York City. The event, however, is not open to the general public.

Tickets are reserved for International Academy Members and industry guests. For those lucky enough to be on the list, tickets start at $1,200 and for a table prices go up to $18,000.

2017 will mark the first time that an International Emmy will be given for a Short-Form television series.

Why are the International Emmy Awards important?

While a lot of attention is directed towards the Primetime Emmys, the International Emmys grow more important to the TV industry with every passing year.

Certain television programmes from specific countries have gone on to be international successes after gaining attention at the International Emmys.

For example, in 2012 Black Mirror‘s first series won an International Emmy and this year it won a Primetime Emmy after Netflix acquired the show and it became a US production.

In addition, certain International Emmy-winning shows have gone on to receive global acclaim and even remakes. Homeland (Israel), The Killing (Denmark), The Returned (France) and Humans (Sweden) are all International Emmy-nominated or winning programmes that have become big hits in the US too.

In an increasingly global television marketplace, recognising top quality television wherever it’s from has never been more important.

One could, perhaps, argue that the International Emmys eclipses the Primetime Emmys in terms of overall television industry importance.

Who is nominated this year?

The nominations for this year’s International Emmy Awards are as follows:

Arts Programming

Hip-Hop Evolution – Banger Films – Canada

Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki – NHK – Japan

Portátil – Porta Dos Fundos / Comedy Central – Brazil

Robin de Puy – Ik ben het allemaal zelf (Robin’s Road Trip) – Talent United Film & TV / AVROTROS / CoBO – Netherlands

Best Performance by an Actor

Julio Andrade in Um Contra Todos (One Against All) – Fox Networks Groups Brazil / Conspiração Filmes – Brazil

Kenneth Branagh in Wallander – Left Bank Pictures / Yellow Bird / BBC / TKBC – United Kingdom

Zanjoe Marudo in Maalaala Mo Kaya (Remembering) – ABS-CBN Corporation – Philippines

Kad Merad in Baron Noir – Kwaï / Pictanovo / Canal+ – France

Best Performance by an Actress

Adriana Esteves in Justiça (Above Justice) – Globo – Brazil

Anna Friel in Marcella – Buccaneer Media / Netflix – United Kingdom

Sonja Gerhardtin Ku’damm 56 (Ku’damm 56 – Rebel With a Cause) – UFA Fiction / ZDF / ZDF Enterprises – Germany

Thuso Mbeduin Is’thunzi – Rapid Blue / Mzansi Magic – South Africa

Comedy

Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle – Baby Cow Productions – United Kingdom

Callboys – FBO / Woestijnvis – Belgium

Rakugo The Movie – East Entertainment, Inc. / NHK / NHK Enterprises, Inc. – Japan

Tá No Ar: a TV na TV (On Air: TV on TV) – Globo – Brazil

Documentary

EXODUS: Our Journey to Europe – KEO Films / BBC 2 – United Kingdom

The Phone of the Wind: Whispers to Lost Families – NHK – Japan

Le Studio de la Terreur (Terror Studios) – Capa Presse / Canal+ – France

Tempestad – Pimienta Films / Cactus Films / Terminal – Mexico

Drama Series

Justiça (Above Justice) – Globo – Brazil

Mammon II – NRK Drama / SVT / DR / YLE FEM / Nordvision Fund – Norway

Moribito: Guardian of the Spirit – NHK / NHK Enterprises, Inc. – Japan

Wanted – Matchbox Pictures / R&R Productions – Australia

Non-English US Primetime Program

Hasta Que Te Conocí (Until I Met You) – Disney Media Distribution / Somos Producciones / IGSFA Management LLC / BTF Media – United States of America

La Voz Kids – Talpa Media USA / Warner Horizon – United States of America

Odisea de los Niños Migrantes (South to North: Migrant Children) – NatGeo Mundo / Fox Networks Group Latin America / National Geographic Channel Latin America / Anima Films – United States of America

Sr. Ávila – HBO Latin America / Lemon Films – United States of America

Non-Scripted Entertainment

Escuela para Maridos Colombia – Fox Network Groups Latin America /Fox Telecolombia – Colombia

Sorry Voor Alles – (Sorry About That) – Warner Bros International Television Production België – Belgium

Super Fan – Thai Broadcasting Company Limited / Workpoint Entertainment Public Company Limited – Thailand

Taskmaster – Avalon / Dave (UKTV) – United Kingdom

Short-Form Series

Ahi Afuera – Studio + / Iconoclast Content – Argentina

The Amazing Gayl Pile – LaRue Entertainment – Canada

The Braun Family – Polyphon, Berlin – Germany

Crime Time – Studio + / John Doe Productions / Vingt Deux Heures Vingt Deux – Brazil

Telenovela

30 Vies – Isabelle Cousineau – Aetios Productions – Canada

Kara Sevda (Endless Love) – Ay Yapım – Turkey

Totalmente Demais (Total Dreamer) – Globo – Brazil

Velho Chico (Old River) – Globo – Brazil

TV Movie/Mini-Series

Alemão: Os Dois Lados do Complexo (Alemão: Both Sides of the Operation) – Globo – Brazil

Don’t Leave Me – Scarlett Production / France Télévisions – France

Reg – LA PRODUCTIONS / BBC One – United Kingdom

Tokyo Trial – Don Carmody Television (DCTV) / FATT Productions / NHK – Japan

International Emmy Founders Award

In additional to the nominations for the categories each year the International Emmy Awards there is also the Founders Award. Winners are receive the honour for lifetime achievement in the field of television. Previous winners have included Steven Spielberg, Shonda Rhimes, Simon Cowell, J.J Abrams and even Muppets creator Jim Henson.

For the first time in the history of the International Emmy Awards, 2017 saw the Founders Award rescinded it. Previously Kevin Spacey was to receive the honour. However, due to the recent scandals around his personal life, the International Emmys were quick to confirm he would not after all.

The International Academy has announced that in light of recent events it will not honor Kevin Spacey with the 2017 Intl Emmy Founders Award — Intl Emmy Awards (@iemmys) October 30, 2017

Despite that, board has not confirmed whether or not another winner will replace Spacey. Making no mention of the award on their official website one might perhaps surmise that the honour will not feature at this year’s show.

International Emmy Directorate Award

In addition to the Founders Award, there is the International Emmy Directorate Award. This award is commonly won by managing directors, presidents, and founders of production companies and studios, rather than specific creatives.

In 2017 Emilio Azcárraga Jean, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Grupo Televisa won the award.

Grupo Televisa, despite not being well-known globally, is the world’s largest Spanish-language content provider and Mexico’s largest broadcaster and pay television provider.