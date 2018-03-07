Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

International Women’s Day will take place tomorrow. The day is intended to both celebrate womanhood and provide a rallying cry to fight for women’s rights.

International Women’s Day is held on the same day every March and has been since the date was decided by the 1910 International Woman’s Conference in New York City.

Since then, the date has garnered a proud history of female-led protests — a day of rallies, strikes, and marches around the world.

In Russia, 8 March is a national holiday in commemoration of when women gained the vote. In the UK, there was a march from Bow to Trafalgar Square in aid of women’s suffrage on 8 March 1914.

International Women’s Day theme 2018

Since 1996, each International Women’s Day has had its own specific theme as designated by the UN. In 2018, the theme is ‘Time is Now: Rural and urban activists transforming women’s lives’.

However, the official website of the event has chosen the slogan ‘Press For Progress’ as their official theme.

Still, whichever theme you choose, the day is all about empowering women.

As ever, there are plenty of activities taking place on International Women’s Day around the globe. Here are just a few of the demonstrations and events taking place.

Things to do on International Women’s Day

What’s happening?

Society of Women in Business, Society of Women Engineers, and International Business Association present the International Women’s Day Conference.

When and where?

The event will take place between 5 and 8pm at the Pointe in the Walter Pyramid.

Event blurb:

The event will take the form of a series of panels where female leaders will discuss their careers. There are also opportunities to connect and network.

What’s happening?

International Women’s Day: MN Women in Green Power Breakfast

When and where?

7:30 – 9:00am. Urban Growler Brewing Co., 2325 Endicott Street, Saint Paul, MN 55114

Event blurb:

“This year, committing to our promise from our inaugural event, to disrupt our status quo, breathe inclusiveness, and welcome diversity in all forms, we will examine ways we can present our strength and connectedness to lead when it seems like our values and ideals are being underscored. How do we hold each other up to #pressforprogress in creating healthy, sustainable, resilient communities for all? Join us to be a part of this important conversation.”

What’s happening?

A Celebration of Women with Aja Stanley

When and where?

7-9pm. Besant Lodge, 2560 N Beachwood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068

Event blurb:

“Women all over the world are taking inspired action to create change and call attention to important issues.

“Join me in a celebration of women on March 8th as we #PressForProgress by doing our part to bring awareness to the day and encouraging friends and colleagues to do the same.”

What’s happening?

The Justice Institute Of British Columbia present a conference for International Women’s Day.

When and where?

The event will take place from 8am to 12.30pm, at the Justice Institute’s headquarters: 715 McBride Boulevard, New Westminster.

Event blurb:

The event will take the form of a breakfast, mini-presentations and panel talks.

What’s happening?

International Women’s Day Dinner.

When and where?

6-9:30pm. Eltham Community and Reception Centre, 801 Main Road, Eltham 3095

Event blurb:

“Enjoy an evening meal, motivational speakers and a showcase of products available by Nillumbik businesses including Eltham Bookshop, Nillumbik Cellars, local artists and more!

“Ticket price includes a glass of bubbles on arrival, canapes, 2 course set menu and a gift bag.”

What’s happening?

Women In Tech panel and debate.

When and where?

Fora, 71 Central St, Clerkenwell, EC1V 8AB

Event blurb:

“To celebrate International Women’s Day on the 8th of March, Fora and ditto, the B2B FinTech business development practice, are co-hosting a “Women in Tech” panel and debate, looking to examine why the tech sector struggles with inequality and asking what can be done to address this and encourage more women into the sector.”

What’s happening?

Making the case for Women’s Equality: Reframing a Hyper-Sexualised and Pornographic Culture at the University Women’s Club of Vancouver.

When and where?

5.30-7.30pm. Hycroft, 1489 McRae Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6H 1V1.

Event blurb:

“Join us for an engaging panel discussion with International Anti-Human Trafficking Advocate Cathy Peters, REED Executive Director Mary-Lee Bouma, and YWCA Culture Shift Project Lead Lori Boland as we make the case for women’s equality by reframing a hyper-sexualized and pornographic culture.”

What’s happening?

RHIFF #IWD2018 Women in Film Screenings

When and where?

8pm onwards. Friars Gate Theatre, Kilmallock, Co, Limerick.

Event blurb:

“Join the Richard Harris International Film Festival Team for an evening celebrating women in film with a selection of the many films by women screened at RHIFF2017.”

What’s happening?

The Institute of Managers and Leaders International Women’s Day Great Debate.

When and where?

12-2.30pm at locations across Australia. Check the link above for details.

Event blurb:

The Institute of Managers and Leaders has supported the global International Women’s Day (IWD) initiative since 1998 and in 2018 are delighted to announce our IWD Great Debate bigger and better than before. Designed to celebrate the importance of gender diversity in the workplace and throughout society, this year our esteemed debaters will debate the topic.

What’s happening?

Inspirational Evening of Celebration.

When and where?

6pm. Opera House at The Village, Liliencron Street 9000 Windhoek, Namibia

Event blurb:

“The Namibian celebration of the day will be focusing on the victors of abuse and exploitation of all sorts illuminating the beauty in finding peace after the trauma of their experiences.

“The evening will be filled with inspirational powerful women sharing their stories, a strong poetic cast and musicians to express and evoke emotion towards the celebrations.”

What’s happening?

International Women’s Art Exhibition.

When and where?

Open 23rd to 29th March. Level 17th, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard Tower 1, Downtown Dubai.

Event blurb:

“ZeeArts is organising one of the very first large and prestigious International Women Art Exhibitions which will gather 100 women artists from 100 different countries covering Africa, Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

“Women are coming from different part of the world to present the Theme #PressforProgress through painting and sculpture.”

What’s happening?

Women Leading Progress 2018.

When and where?

8am onwards. The Ballsbridge Hotel, Pembroke Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin.

Event blurb:

“Former Emmy-winning CNN Anchor, Gina London in conversation with: