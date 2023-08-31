Internet of things (IoT) is at the forefront of technological innovation and operational improvement within the technology industry. With applications ranging from enhancing medical procedures to enabling seamless vehicle-to-everything communication, IoT patents epitomize the industry’s dedication to progress. Concurrently, strategic investments in IoT through deals and focused hiring underscore its growing significance in the technology industry. However, the impact of IoT extends beyond the technology, influencing various industries. GlobalData’s Internet of Things (IoT) Market report helps keep abreast of the latest trends in Internet of Things, market opportunity forecast and the competitive landscape. Buy the report here.

This article presents a quarterly round-up of the latest trends in the technology industry regarding IoT. It provides an overview of recent developments in IoT-related deals, talent acquisition, and patent filings within the technology industry.

Diverse applications of internet of things in technology industry

Technology companies in the field of internet of things (IoT) are leveraging the latest patents to innovate and improve their businesses. These patents cover a range of IoT technologies and applications.



One patent from Stryker Corp focuses on optimizing medical procedure ergonomics. The computer-implemented method uses baseline ergonomic data, sensors, and feedback to improve the ergonomics of medical staff during procedures. This technology has the potential to enhance the safety and efficiency of medical procedures.



Qualcomm Inc's patent involves vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications using network coding assisted by a relay. This technology enables efficient and reliable communication between vehicles and other devices, enhancing the capabilities of connected vehicles and enabling advanced applications such as autonomous driving.



LG Corp's patent introduces a method and device for generating a user identification model based on wireless sensing in a wireless LAN system. This technology allows for accurate user identification and authentication, improving security and personalization in IoT devices and systems.



Microsoft Corp's patent presents a time-multiplexing resonant drive scheme for generating dual polarity supplies in mixed reality (MR) devices. This technology reduces component count and cost requirements while enabling facial movement detection, enhancing the user experience in MR applications.



Another patent from Strong Force TX Portfolio 2018 LLC focuses on transaction platforms. The patent describes systems and methods for configuring and launching marketplaces, facilitating efficient and seamless transactions between various systems and assets.



Overall, these patents offer valuable IoT technologies and applications that can benefit technology companies by improving safety, communication, security, user experience, and transaction efficiency.

The industry experienced a 6% decline in the number of IoT-related patent applications in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter. On an annual basis, the number of IoT-related patent applications in the technology industry witnessed a rise of 23% compared with Q2 2022.

Strategic deal trends in internet of things in technology industry

Technology companies are not only focusing on innovation to enhance their patent portfolios but are also making strategic investments in IoT. These investments aim to secure lucrative deals with partners and position themselves at the forefront of industry advancements. Some of the recent deals underscore the importance of IoT in the technology industry.

In Q2 2023, the number of IoT-related deals in the technology industry declined by 11% compared with Q2 2022. On a quarterly basis, there was 22% drop in the number of deals in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter.

Impact on hiring

In terms of new job posting, in Q2 2023, the technology industry experienced a 30% drop compared with the previous quarter. On an annual basis, job postings also declined by 31%. Notably, computer and mathematical occupations, with a share of 24%, emerged as the top IoT-related job roles within the technology industry in Q2 2023, with new job postings drop by 37% quarter-on-quarter. Management occupations came in second with a share of 15% in Q2 2023, with new job postings dropping by 37% over the previous quarter. The other prominent IoT roles include architecture and engineering occupations with a 7% share in Q2 2023, and sales and related occupations with a 6% share of new job postings.

Orange, Samsung Electronics, Renesas Electronics, TeamViewer, and Advanced Info Service Public are among the top companies leading in IoT hiring within the technology industry.

Countries driving adoption of internet of things in technology industry

The US is the leading country in IoT adoption within the technology industry, boasting the highest number of IoT-related patents, jobs, and deals. Meanwhile, China, Canada, Japan and the UK also maintain significant positions in IoT adoption within the technology industry.

In summary, the technology industry's reliance on the internet of things (IoT) is evident through a diverse portfolio of patents, a strategic shift in deals, and evolving hiring patterns. While IoT-related patent applications experienced a minor decline in the latest quarter, they have shown substantial growth on an annual basis. The decline in deals and job postings in the short term suggests a dynamic landscape, with specific roles and companies driving IoT adoption.

