The technology industry is seeing changes in internet of things investment across several key metrics, according to an analysis of GlobalData figures.

Internet of things is one of the key themes across global industries, with top companies around the world completing internet of things deals, hiring for internet of things roles and mentioning it in company reports at the start of 2021.

GlobalData’s thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information on hiring, deals, patents and more by topic to see which industries are best placed to weather the disruptions coming their way.

These themes, of which internet of things is one, are best thought of as “any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night”, and by tracking them, it becomes possible to ascertain which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels.

One area in which there has been a decrease in internet of things investment among technology companies is in the number of deals. GlobalData figures show that there were 507 internet of things deals in technology in the second quarter of 2019. By the second quarter of 2021, that number was 295.

Hiring patterns within the technology sector as a whole are pointing towards an increase in the level of attention being shown to roles related to internet of things. There were 44,646 actively advertised-for open technology roles within the industry in the second quarter of this year, up from 16,042 in the same quarter last year.

It is also apparent from an analysis of keyword mentions in financial filings that internet of things is occupying the minds of technology companies to a lesser extent.

Internet of things was mentioned in 336 company reports of the biggest technology companies in Q2 2021. This figure represents a decrease compared to the same period in 2019, when 1,096 industry filings mentioned internet of things.

Internet of things is decreasingly fueling innovation in the technology sector. There were, on average, 9,313 technology patents related to internet of things granted in the second quarter of 2019. That figure has fallen to 3,040 patents in the last quarter of 2020.