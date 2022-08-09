Internet of Things (IoT): Top trending companies on Twitter Q2 2022

Credit: metamorworks/Shutterstock.com.

Verdict has listed five of the companies that trended the most in Twitter discussions related to IoT, using research from GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform.

The top companies are the most mentioned companies among Twitter discussions of more than 478 IoT experts tracked by GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform during the second quarter (Q2) of 2022.

Companies trending in IoT discussions: The top five

1. SAS Institute Inc – 358 mentions

The North Carolina Collaboratory and SAS collaboration to minimise wastage and improve vaccine delivery, Iveco Group using SAS Viya on e-commerce company Amazon’s cloud service arm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), to improve vehicle design and remote diagnostics for its trucks, and Georgia-Pacific using SAS Analytics for IoT and event stream processing on AWS, were some of the popular discussions in Q2.

Jane Howell, product marketing expert at the software development company SAS, shared an article on the North Carolina Collaboratory and SAS Software using the internet of things (IoT) analytics and sensor data from vaccine storage freezers to bolster cold chain integrity and improve dosage delivery, especially to underserved and rural communities. The US Centers for Disease Control claims that both vaccine storage and transport issues accounted for about 10% of the 65 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine doses that were wasted in the US in the past two years, the article detailed

The NC Collaboratory, a research and policy organisation, uses the expertise and resources of all the 17 institutions of the University of North Carolina System. Among these institutions are many minority-serving institutions and campuses that host ultra-low temperature freezers to support equal distribution of vaccines to underserved communities. The NC Collaboratory, as a result, provided 63 freezers across the state, with a capacity of 9.3 million vaccine doses, the article further noted.

The NC Collaboratory used SAS Analytics for IoT and Microsoft Azure or Azure, the cloud service operated by the technology company Microsoft, to choose, transform, and operationalise data from sensors across ten freezer locations at universities, along with third-party public health data. The project assessed the impact of factors, such as temperature, humidity, vibration during transit, opening and closing, duration in storage and freezer capacity, while using predictive insights and intelligent alerting capabilities to identify and address potential dosage loss and regional vaccine shortages.

SAS Institute Inc (SAS) is a business intelligence and data management company headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, the US. The company offers advanced analytics solutions, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cloud, data management, fraud and security intelligence, IoT, marketing analytics, operationalising analytics, and risk management.

The @NCCollaboratory and @SASsoftware are using IoT analytics and sensor data from vaccine storage freezers to strengthen cold chain integrity and improve dosage delivery, particularly to underserved and rural communities. https://t.co/W57rkM4Y2Q #DataforGood #IoTCommunity #IoT — Jane Howell ☮️ (@digital_howell) April 13, 2022

2. Alphabet Inc – 189 mentions

American multinational technology conglomerate Alphabet’s subsidiary and technology company Google designing an advanced hand gesture recognition sensor, and the company’s launch of its instant translation glasses, were some of the popular discussions in the second quarter.

Sean Gardner, a digital marketer and AI specialist, shared a video on Google developing the interaction sensor, a small chip that can change the way gesture recognition is perceived. Soli, an interactive sensor works using a tiny radar, which all takes place via virtual tool gestures. The virtual interactions detect button, dial, or slider motions with the thumb and index finger, the video demonstrated. The project is part of the company’s advanced technology and projects group. Researchers claim that this could be used in the future of phones, wearables, and even IoT devices.

Alphabet Inc is a global technology company headquartered in Mountain View, California, the US. It provides a wide range of platforms and products, including search, maps, calendar, advertisements, Gmail, Google Play, Android, Google Cloud, Chrome, and YouTube. It also offers hardware products such as Pixel phones, smartwatches, Google Nest home products, and other related products, and online advertising services through its AdSense, internet, TV services, licensing and research and development services. Alphabet is also involved in investing in infrastructure, data management, analytics, and AI.

3. Amazon.com Inc – 136 mentions

Amazon’s newly announced $1bn industrial IoT fund, and AWS IoT Twinmaker making it faster and easier to create digital twins, were some of the popular discussions in Q2.

Mauricio Amaro, CIO and IT corporate director at the textile manufacturing firm Avante Textil, shared a podcast on Amazon’s newly announced $1bn fund for industrial IoT innovation. The article detailed that until now, Amazon has been investing in computer vision and robotics start-ups, but supply chain technology, warehouse automation, and logistics are of interest to the fund now. The company has also released a new Alexa feature for the smart home, Sense raised $105m for smarter home energy monitoring and Wyze introduced a garage door controller, the article detailed. Willem Sundblad, the CEO of Oden Technologies, an industrial IoT start-up, discussed how its customers are using its software to track the quality of their batch processes, overcome supply chain challenges, and even achieve their sustainability goals.

Amazon.com Inc (Amazon) is an online retailer and web service provider headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the US. The company offers products such as apparel, auto and industrial equipment, beauty and health care, electronics, groceries, books, games, jewellery, kids and baby products, movies, music, sporting goods, toys, tools, and other products. The company also offers related support services, such as home delivery and shipping, cloud web hosting, and other web related services. It also manufactures and commercialises various electric devices, including Kindle e-readers, fire tablets, fire TVs, echo, Alexa and other devices.

4. Cisco Systems Inc – 104 mentions

Cisco and General Motors (GM) collaborating for the future of connectivity in cars, Cisco IoT expanding its portfolio of industrial wireless and management tools, and the company’s partnership with Emerson to facilitate data collection, plant productivity, and worker safety across environments, were popularly discussed in the second quarter of the year.

Amanda Healy, head of IoT global digital marketing at the technology company Cisco, shared an article on Cisco IoT and automotive company General Motors working together to modernise and automate the development process for performance testing vehicle development data and speeding up time-to-market for commercially equipped vehicles. GM is the first automaker to use Cisco wireless backhaul technology for real-time, high-speed performance testing of pre-production vehicles, the article detailed. Cisco’s industrial wireless networking allows GM engineers to quickly analyse critical vehicle information to make faster, data-driven decisions. Reliable and instance access to performance data is a key advantage in the race to bring electric and autonomous vehicles to the market.

Cisco Systems Inc is an integrator of intent based technologies across networking, security, collaboration, applications, and cloud, headquartered in San Jose, California, the US. The company’s products and technologies assist clients in managing more users, devices and things connecting to their networks. It markets solutions through direct sales force and channel partners, including service providers, system integrators, distributors, and resellers.

BREAKING: @GM & @CiscoIoT combine forces for the future of connectivity in cars. Learn how GM is accelerating the race to deliver zero emissions, zero crashes, & zero congestion with Cisco Ultra-Reliable Wireless Backhaul: https://t.co/OVGROsbSoT #wireless #networking #IoT #cars — Amanda Healy (@Amanda_Healy) April 19, 2022

5. Eseye Limited – 82 mentions

Eseye Infinity allowing its customers to scale and evolve their IoT deployment, Eseye partnering with Armis to develop the Connectivity Management Platform for securing devices on cellular networks, and the company facilitating Telli Health to launch its first eUICC-certified remote patient monitoring (RPM) devices, were some of the popular discussions in Q2.

Yves Mulkers, a data strategist, shared an article on the global IoT connectivity services provider Eseye having launched its next generation mission control IoT connectivity platform called Infinity. The Eseye Infinity IoT Platform provided a single, scalable, and customisable network for both today’s and the future’s worldwide IoT deployments, the article noted. Some of the common challenges with IoT deployments have been its complexity with devices, global connectivity and security issues. However, Eseye’s new platform now enables its customers to easily scale and develop their IoT deployment according to their needs, thereby assisting them in making the right decisions from anywhere in the world.

Infinity allows organisations to right-size, alter, and optimise connectivity as per their needs, the market, and technology advancement, the article further detailed. Infinity’s all at one place single IoT platform approach thereby implies that customers can manage existing legacy SIMs, and Eseye AnyNet+ SIMs, and emerging iSIM solutions. Some of its earlier projects include Amazon’s network of Lockers, oil and gas company Shell Recharge Solutions’ network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers, and technology company Itron’s smart meters.

Eseye Limited is a telecommunications company headquartered in Guildford, Surrey, the UK. The company provides seamless IoT connectivity, technical device services, and versatile hardware, backed by constant support. The company’s AnyNet+ eSIM technology, Infinity IoT Connectivity Platform and partner ecosystem connects millions of devices across 190 countries.