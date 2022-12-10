The global technology industry experienced a 58% drop in company filings mentions of internet of things in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Hon Hai Precision Industry , according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 763 technology company filings.

Notably, internet of things was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q3 2022, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of 3d printing and governance, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the technology industry, Hon Hai Precision Industry had the greatest increase in references for internet of things in Q3 2022, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 82 internet of things-related sentences in the company's filings - 11% of all sentences - and an increase of 100% in Q3 2022 compared with Q2 2022. HCL Technologies ’s mentions of internet of things rose by 230% to 43 and Bharti Airtel ’s by 100% to 41.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for internet of things in Q3 2022 was 100.

